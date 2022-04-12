Opinion: “Gender inclusive” language is often unfair to women

Lily Williams/THE REVIEW

On March 22, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn questioned Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings. One of her questions, a request to “provide a definition of the word ‘woman,’” prompted a furrowed brow and what looked like a mixture of confusion and annoyance from Jackson, who replied, “I can’t. I’m not a biologist.”

Jackson’s response stems from a broader pattern in recent years of government figures, health officials and the media using vague, gender-neutral terms in an attempt to redefine a simple word: woman, an adult human female. This nebulous language allows people to ignore the specific struggles faced by the female sex. Meanwhile, no one is getting confused or flustered when asked the definition of a man.

While there are no underwear ads directed towards “scrotum havers” or “bodies with penises,” there are menstrual product companies that refer to women as “bleeders,” and, even worse, an established medical journal that referred to women as “bodies with vaginas” while referring to men as, well, men. The disparity between how males and females are discussed in the media stems from the fact that women have been oppressed for our anatomy throughout history and men have not.

Many have defended this new “inclusive” language by pointing out that certain individuals do not neatly fit into one sex category or another, and this is a fair point. Transgender individuals and those with any of multiple medical conditions under the “intersex” umbrella fall into this biological gray area. It is important to acknowledge that intersex people have been historically oppressed and erased and had their human rights violated with medically unnecessary surgeries, and that transgender people are subject to horrors such as sex trafficking and homelessness at a higher rate than most of the population.

Even so, the atrocities faced by intersex and transgender individuals do not justify completely redefining the word “woman.” After all, the civil rights movement did not seek to redefine the terms “black” and “white,” and the gay rights movement did not seek to redefine the terms “gay” and “straight.” The distinction of women as a social group is crucial for understanding our historical oppression and how to treat current and future generations of women with dignity and respect.

In a world where women’s health has been misunderstood for decades, it is unfathomably dangerous to deny the existence of biological sex. The Ancient Greeks, for example, believed that the wandering of the uterus across different parts of the body was the cause of many ailments in women, from headaches to vertigo to perceived mental illness. (Let us not forget that Aristotle, renowned as an intelligent thinker of his time, regarded women as “deformed” or “incomplete” men.) By the 1700s, the notion of a “wandering womb” had moved out of the public consciousness, but the idea of mysterious illnesses as the cause of women’s seemingly irrational behavior remained. This syndrome was dubbed “female hysteria,” based on the Greek word “hyster” meaning womb, and used to describe symptoms including a swollen abdomen, chest pain, shortness of breath and more.

Fast forward to the early twentieth century, when the symptoms of heart attacks in women were not known because women’s health was neglected unless it was centered on their breasts or reproductive organs. From 1977 to 1993, female humans and animals of “child-bearing potential” were not even allowed to be studied in clinical trials due to the belief that studies could wreak havoc on their reproductive potential but also due to the ignorant belief that female hormonal cycles were too complicated to possibly understand. Fast forward again to today, an era where there is still no known cure for endometriosis, the most common female reproductive disorder, yet there are multiple cures for erectile disfunction. If we are unable to discuss the female body in plain terms, we will be unable to discuss the unfair treatment of women in the medical field or in other areas.

Did legislators in Saudi Arabia, who had banned women from driving until 2018, know how to define women? Did Indian societies who banished women and young girls into menstrual huts, where they lived isolated from society under leaky roofs and unsanitary conditions with no kitchens, know how to define women? Surely not all of them were biologists. And surely the myriad men who catcall women on the streets daily are not all biologists, yet they can distinguish women from men with a single glance. Clearly, sex-based oppression exists in many concrete forms worldwide, and overall, women are most impacted by it. While transgender and intersex people deserve humane treatment, to simply ignore the existence of biological sex is not the solution. It is a slap in the face to women everywhere.



Pixie Rolleston is a student at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the majority opinion of The Review staff. She can be reached at pixier@udel.edu.