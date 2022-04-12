Opinion: Kentaji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings were undeniably racist

Mia Gallo/THE REVIEW

These hearings for the historic confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice were unfortunately afflicted with microaggressions and outright racism.

BY

Associate Mosaic Editor

On April 8, Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States with a vote of 53 yeas and 47 nays. Albeit a monumental accomplishment and a historic moment, it was plagued with clear racism from members of the Senate.

Throughout the confirmation hearings, Jackson was asked a lot of unfounded questions that were severely off-topic and did not have any relation to the duties of a Supreme Court Justice.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was an incredibly large contributor to these baseless questions. As part of his questioning during his allotted time, Cruz pulled out children’s books that he claimed were taught by Georgetown Day School, a private school in D.C. of which Jackson is on the board.

The books included “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” by Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic, “The End of Policing” by Alex S. Vitale and “Antiracist Baby” by Ibram X. Kendi.

Cruz wrongfully and not-so-shockingly detailed the contents of these books. For instance, the overarching message of “Antiracist Baby” is that racism is taught and is not an inherent part of who we are. According to Kendi, racism can materialize within children during their developmental years based on the circumstances in which they are brought up.

However, Cruz interpreted this children’s picture book to be teaching that all babies are racist. He then proceeded to ask Jackson if she agreed with this sentiment. Not only was this clearly an unreasonable question to ask, as it has nothing to do with the scope of the judicial system, but Cruz would not even broach this topic if Jackson was not a Black woman.

Cruz also found an issue with the aforementioned book, “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” and took that as an opportunity to probe Jackson on her ideas on critical race theory.

Critical race theory (CRT) was also a prominent topic of inquiry that came from the right side of the aisle. CRT is an academic concept that states that race is a systemic social construct. There is an ongoing debate about the idea of teaching CRT in schools, an idea that Republicans tend to vehemently oppose.

“Critical race theory frames all of society as a fundamental and intractable battle between the races,” Cruz said. “It views every conflict as a racial conflict. Do you think that’s an accurate way of viewing society in the world we live in?”

Jackson very calmly responded that it has not yet come up in her career as a judge. Her tolerance for prejudiced behavior in this scenario alone shows that she would be more than fair as a judge. I am especially curious as to why they never asked any other nominee for this court these questions about an academic concept that has been around for decades.

Cruz was not the only senator to unnecessarily grill Jackson about CRT and other non-judicial-related topics, such as children’s books. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) also brought up the book selection offered at Georgetown Day School, as if Jackson herself read and chose every book approved by the school.

Blackburn did not stop at her inquiries about children’s books that have no relevance to how Jackson would perform in this position, however. She mentioned Jackson’s recognition of The 1619 Project, an initiative by The New York Times Magazine that strives to reframe history by placing the outcomes of slavery at the forefront of history.

“Is it your personal hidden agenda to incorporate critical race theory into our legal system?” Blackburn asked in her opening statement, a forum in which Jackson was unable to respond.

Everything about this line of questioning was purposeful. Blackburn asked a question that would clearly incite conversation amongst right-wing politicians, pundits and voters when Jackson was simply incapable of answering due to the rules set forth by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Obviously, these confirmation hearings have strayed far from the bi-partisan nature that they originated from.

As if multiple senators questioning her opinions on irrelevant topics was not unfounded enough, the Republican National Committee (RNC) tweeted multiple times attempting to establish a link between Jackson and CRT.

Another example of the prejudice that Jackson faced within her confirmation hearings came in the form of harmful microaggressions. A handful of senators referred to Jackson as “articulate,” an adjective that is incredibly damaging when used to describe a Black person. Using this descriptor carries the connotation that they can seemingly not believe that Jackson would be educated. Meanwhile, Jackson attended Harvard University for both her undergraduate and law degrees.

The patience that Jackson exhibited whilst groundless claims were being flung at her from the right speaks volumes to why she has been so successful in the judicial system and will continue that legacy.

These hearings for the historic confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice were unfortunately afflicted with microaggressions and outright racism. However, Jackson was successfully confirmed in spite of the noise and will continue to inspire Black children and adults nationwide from the highest court in the country.

Mia Gallo is The Review’s associate Mosaic editor and executive editor elect. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the majority opinion of The Review’s staff. She may be reached at miagallo@udel.edu.