Opinion: Littered PPE is an alarming, overlooked symptom of the pandemic

While walking around my neighborhood, I try to make a habit of observing the landscape, noticing the changing elements of nature and the general buzz amongst everyday people. What quickly turns this enchanting practice into one of displeasure comes in the form of thin blue facemasks scattered about.

Let’s face it, these things are practically inescapable. If you went for a walk around your place of residence, I almost guarantee that you will spot at least one discarded face mask on the ground within the first 100 yards. Stranded face masks have become a sensation of their own, a paradox of sorts.

So, why should we make a big stink about these masks being on the ground? The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) tells us to mask up, so tossed-away facemasks should serve as evidence that we’re doing something correctly by following the rules, right? Well no, not exactly.

Of course, it is in our best interest to mask up in order to protect ourselves against COVID-19, but disposable masks have become ruinous to the environment. If we continue to carelessly litter our lightly-used, non-biodegradable items, the generations to succeed us will suffer even mightier hardships.

Face masks, wipes and personal protective equipment, otherwise known as PPE, are composed of many plastic fibers — the primary one being polypropene — which will eventually break down into microplastics, then into nanoplastics. This process will impair the ecological body for decades, if not for centuries to come. What’s more, these microfibers also happen to contain disease-causing organisms, and as more of that bleeds into our soil, the more likely we are to inherit a wider array of illnesses.

To compound this, there are already whopping amounts of plastics that clutter our landfills. The process of plastic decomposition has already begun; toxic substances seep into our soil under the burning sun, contaminating the land on which we grow and raise our foodstuff. Then, when the temperature gets hot enough, the chemicals from the plastic rise into the air joining the blend of ambient pollution that already exists in our atmosphere.

Lifetimes from now, geologists will be able to discern what we endured as humans at this time. These scientists will consider the Anthropocene, or the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment. When they dig into the Earth’s strata, they will see the plastic that has tainted the fossil record, and among the deluge of this plastic will be our discarded PPE. It’s kind of a head trip to think about, no?

The impacts that come as a result of littering PPE are ostensibly broad. However, since the end date of the global pandemic still remains unknown, so does the data that will chart the impacts of littered PPE from an ecological standpoint. And this is not a good sign, either. A longer pandemic only spells more unfathomable amounts of trashed PPE.

Across the world, there is a monthly estimated use of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion gloves, according to a study conducted by Prata et al. for the journal of Environmental Science and Technology. It is difficult for the mind to conceive an accurate picture of this number, but if we calculated how many face masks were used in 2021 alone based on these findings, we would come up with a grand total of 1,548,000,000,000. In square miles, the face masks accumulated over just 30 days can cover 47% of Delaware’s surface area. Now let that sink in.

Not only does slow decomposing PPE spell trouble for Earth’s atmosphere, but improperly discarded PPE has become quite a nuisance for ocean life.

According to Prata et al.’s study, “Over 5 trillion plastic pieces are afloat in the world’s oceans, 3 with an estimated annual contribution from plastic waste transported by rivers of 1.2−2.4 million tons.”

When it is put into perspective like this, I am reminded of the persistence, irreversibility, and ubiquity of plastic waste, and it frightens me to my core that we are endlessly generating and accumulating more.

There has to be a better way to stay protected against illnesses like COVID-19 whilst considering, too, the health of the environment. After years of living through this pandemic, we should certainly have the mind to get creative with sustainable ways to use our PPE and inspire others to do the same.

Littered PPE is only a small fraction of the waste problem we harbor as a human race. There is no doubt that we are currently living through a time of strife, but if we continue carelessly using and discarding non-eco-friendly necessities, our planet will suffer afflictions more drastically and frequently in the years to come.

