Opinion: Making friends on social media is not a necessity before college

JESSICA MEHR

Staff Reporter

Making friends at college is a unique situation. This may be the only time in someone’s life after kindergarten that they are thrown into a new place and expected to do school work and befriend strangers.

But with the new wave of social media, this isn’t totally the case anymore. Many people will meet virtually before they even step foot on campus.

According to RentCafe, 35% of female students and 13% of male students find their roommates online. But is this really necessary?

When I was looking for colleges, not only was I tasked with figuring out what school was right for me – but I felt the pressure to find my roommate and friends months before the start of school.

I saw several of my high school friends join Facebook groups and Instagram pages in search of their perfect matches, also known as roommates.

Instagram pages marketed towards high school seniors interested in the university had upwards of 2,000 posts. Posting on these platforms felt like a necessity to ensure I would fit in at college.

There were multiple groups that were available to me, a majority including “Class of 2027” in their username. Many of these accounts were run by current students at the university or alumni, and all of them required a small fee.

I was tasked to come up with three sentences and five pictures that represented exactly what I would be like as a friend or a roommate. This felt impossible. How could I show people the real me in a few pictures and words?

I spent hours trying to craft the perfect profile to attract the right friends. And I spent an immense amount of time scrolling through profiles reaching out to people that I could spend the next four years with.

I had many surface-level conversations that never became interesting even after months of speaking. So when school actually started, it wasn’t a surprise that I never connected with anyone I met online.

I came to the realization that a lot of people that I met virtually weren’t like I had thought before. On social media it is so easy to portray yourself unrealistically. Many people want to seem perfect, myself included.

I talked for weeks with some people and learned so much about their lives, such as their favorite colors, music and movies. However, this was all just for them to pass by me on campus without saying a word.

Many people I thought would be my best friends faded away in my life.

Considering that about one in every three college students in the United States have problems with roommates, I knew that there was a high chance that not every pairing would work out.

I found it much easier to form friendships and friend groups when I was actually at college. It felt much more organic and less awkward than direct messages and cold messaging people online.

However, it is important to mention that I have had friends who have found deep connections with people on social media. In fact, many happen to be roommates and have become inseparable.

In contrast, I have friends that had to request roommate switches and lost friends that they originally found online. This is why I feel that using social media to find college friends is not a necessity, but a risk.

Nevertheless, looking back on my experience on social media, I would change the way I approached things.

I would focus more using FaceTime and meeting up with possible friends. Chatting and messaging didn’t feel personable and translated into lackluster friendships.

I don’t think that the trend of finding college friends on social media will go away anytime soon. I believe that it’s important to embrace this new phenomenon, but don’t put too much thought into it. People will most likely meet their most important and true friends on campus.

On one hand people may find their best friend on social media, but I have found that, in most cases, they will end up wasting hours talking to people that aren’t friends that will last.

Jessica Mehr is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at jessmehr@udel.edu