Opinion: Obtaining internships as a student is nearly impossible

JESSICA MEHR

Staff Reporter

The competitive nature of college already makes it difficult for students to succeed, but there is also the added pressure of internships.

According to the National Association of Colleges and Employees, in the United States, more than 60% of students graduating in 2023 completed an internship during their college experience.

In addition to this, according to Chegg Internships, “half of students who intern complete more than one internship throughout their college career.” With over half of the nation’s students gaining professional experience, it is clear that internship opportunities are more valuable than ever.

An internship is a great way for students to learn about the field they are interested in and gain knowledge about the professional work environment. When I entered college, I knew an internship would be a great way to build my resume and make me more marketable for graduate schools and jobs.

I spent time looking for internships on websites such as LinkedIn and Handshake. There were a plethora of opportunities, but so many people were applying. I could see that summer internships were getting hundreds of applications even as early as January.

Yet I still took the time to perfect my resume and write cover letters for every position. I also spent hours applying to over 20 internships.

Soon, I realized that I didn’t fit many of the qualifications. Internships marketed toward college students often require years of experience and mastery of different applications. This felt unreasonable, and I wondered how it would be possible to get any position.

After applying to over 20 open roles, not only did I not receive any interviews, but I had only even heard a response from two companies.

After another round of applying for internships, I was able to land one. The only problem was that it was unpaid.

I am grateful for the position I was able to get, but, unfortunately, the process was difficult to obtain one.

I believe that companies interested in hiring college interns should lower their standards when it comes to field experience. The qualifications make it difficult for students to get their foot in the door anywhere.

I suggest that companies instead take a more holistic approach to those applying. They should consider things such as extracurriculars, rigorous academics and volunteer work more heavily. I believe that this is a true way of telling if a student is driven and reliable. Most internships should be learning opportunities for students and shouldn’t require an immense amount of previous knowledge.

It seems to me that companies and organizations should open more opportunities for students. Many will gladly take any position they can find, as most students use this as a step toward future, more important opportunities.

The creation of more internships would make getting one less competitive for students and provide more students with the opportunity to gain experience and learn.

Even with the many current internships out there, according to CNBC, 40% were still unpaid in 2021.

Due to this, I believe more internships should offer payment. Students who are willing to work and put in many hours a week should be compensated, even if it is just minimum wage.

Overall, in my judgment, it is important to make internships and professional opportunities more available and attractive for college students. Unrealistic expectations for candidates and the competitiveness of internship opportunities only give students a slim chance of obtaining one.

Jessica Mehr is an opinion columnist at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at jessmehr@udel.edu.