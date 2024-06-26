Opinion: Opinions

ALEX KEATING

Opinion Columnist

For as long as I can remember, my parents have told me that I should become a lawyer because I love to argue. I’ve always been very opinionated – maybe because I grew up in a large family, or because at a young age I took an interest in politics during a tumultuous time. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized something: I really don’t like arguing.

Stating how you feel about a given topic is a very vulnerable thing to do. It tells you a lot about a person. But the polarization and closed-mindedness that exists in the world today makes doing so difficult, especially when trying to persuade someone or defend your views.

Joining the Opinion section of The Review has been a highlight of my sophomore year. But I’d be lying if I said that, even when I write something that I’m especially proud of or passionate about, I don’t get a little nervous from the disclaimer declaring that it’s solely my opinion at the bottom of each article.

The world today is more complex and nuanced than ever. The constant bombardment of information isn’t something that our brains have ever had to handle, yet we are still pressured to form an opinion on everything we hear about.

The caveat here is that more often than not, situations are not just black and white or 50-50. It takes time and, in today’s media climate, looking at several sources to gain an understanding of an issue to subsequently determine and articulate how we feel.

To make it even more difficult, the opinions we most regularly hear are often the most extreme. While they may not be based on accurate information, they’re the loudest.

There’s a communication theory called the spiral of silence, which proposes that people who don’t find themselves in the majority opinion will remain silent about their own thoughts, because humans fear social isolation. The relevance and applicability of this theory, however, is now questionable because social media has made it possible for users to share their opinions quickly and anonymously.

Chances are, you’ll always be able to find at least one person that agrees with you. Social media is one of the most prominent examples of how fast-paced and interconnected the world is today. However, the level of hostility that can result from anyone expressing their opinion is another unprecedented consequence of these technological advances.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in college so far, it’s the power of listening. At a recent end-of-year banquet, I was deemed “best yapper” by one of my teammates. I won’t dispute that, but taking the time to truly hear and understand others’ stories and perspectives has been integral to my own development.

With that, I’ve also learned and accepted that it’s more than okay to admit that you don’t have enough information on an issue to take a stance or offer a solution. Acknowledging a willingness to learn and indicating room for growth takes a lot of bravery and needs to be normalized to promote healthy and honest conversations.

Opinions are important; they’re what makes each of us unique. Everyone has different experiences and outlooks on life that contribute to their beliefs. They will inevitably differ from person to person, but if anything, those differences should be used as an opportunity to discuss and learn, not attack and berate.

Alex Keating is an opinion columnist at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at keating@udel.edu.