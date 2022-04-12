Opinion: Other colleges and countries show us how to make the university safer

Jordan Davis/THE REVIEW

By now, every female-identifying student at the university knows the tricks to defend themselves when walking home alone at night: stick to well-lit routes; use your keys as a weapon; take your earbuds out. This knowledge, passed from woman to woman, has become ingrained, repeated after every instance of gender-based violence on campus.

But what if women didn’t have to adapt our behaviors to keep ourselves safe? What if our environments worked to protect women better in the first place? For examples of how the university could be made safer for vulnerable populations, it’s best to look beyond Delaware, where foreign cities and college campuses are implementing technologies designed to keep people safe.

One potential initiative to keep students safe on campus is the introduction of free ride-hailing services. These are owned and operated by the university, and function like an Uber-students get a number to call when they need a ride, and a university van comes to pick them up, free of charge. This is often safer than an Uber or Lyft, because the drivers and vehicles are vetted by universities, who screen out suspicious operators. This has been implemented with great success at universities in Massachusetts and beyond.

While the university has a shuttle service, it is run by the University of Delaware Police Department, which may make students feel reluctant to call. What if the student in question is drunk and underaged? Will they actually use a service operated by the institution in charge of enforcing drinking regulations?

Another initiative the university could embrace, in order to keep its female students safe, is distributing free drug testing strips to scan for “date rape drugs” like Xanax or Valium in drinks.

“[These drugs] can cause amnesia without necessarily making you pass out or fall asleep, but they can also sedate you to the point of, basically, incapacitated,” biochemist Nick Letourneau, who helped develop testing strips for date rape drugs, said. “A lot of these are prescribed for things like anti-anxiety and insomnia, so that, combined with alcohol, makes a particularly dangerous combination.”

Considering the fact that around a third of rapists use drugs or alcohol to commit assault, this initiative has the potential to protect numerous women. Testing strips are cheap and easily portable, perfect for taking to parties.

Traditionally, women have kept each other safe by utilizing whisper networks to warn each other about dangerous streets, dangerous houses and dangerous men. But what if we could make those whisper networks more accessible to women who may not have access to them, such as women of color or transgender women? That can be where apps come in.

In India, the app Safetipin makes traditional “whisper networks” used by women to keep each other safe more accessible, by allowing users to rate certain streets and neighborhoods based on numerous safety metrics, such as lighting, walkability or availability of public transportation. It even includes a “feeling” metric, allowing women to report when an area makes them uncomfortable in a way they can’t specifically identify. This lets women strategize their travels to maximize their safety, using information from other women.

“The whole idea is to make cities safer for women, more walkable, improve street lights, and encourage more women to be out,” Dr. Kalpana Viswanath, a co-founder of Safetipin, said.

All of these methods focus on the proactive approach, attempting to stop sexual assaults before they happen. But what happens when these safeguards are circumvented? In that case, one initiative might be self-defense classes, where female students could learn how to fight off an attacker. In Nigeria, for example, where sexual assault and street harassment are endemic issues, women are taking self-defense workshops to protect themselves.

“For us, the idea of a woman learning to defend herself is revolutionary,” Adeola Olamide, a self-defense student who described having been choked and beaten several times in assaults, said. “As a woman in Nigeria, you’re not supposed to have a voice. Every tribe has this in common.”

Of course, these initiatives are all the equivalent of Band-Aids on a bullet wound; no amount of self-defense classes or drug testing strips are going to make women feel entirely safe everywhere on campus. But when you’re bleeding out, a Band-Aid is better than nothing. If just one woman can be spared harassment or assault through these measures, then they will have been worth it. Other countries and college campuses are showing us the way, if we’re open to listening to them and truly improving the lives of female students at the university.



