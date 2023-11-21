Opinion: Pulling the plug on Trabant’s lack of outlets

BY

Staff Reporter

After finishing my morning class at McDowell, I head towards Trabant Student Center to eat lunch and complete my homework at the same time. A lot of homework needs to be done, promptly.

As I walk into the dining area on the Main Street side facing South College Avenue, I look for an unoccupied table with a plug for my computer.

There is a row of seven booths lined against the wall. There are two types of booths: one with a single table and the other with two tables side-by-side. The section with the two tables are the only ones with an outlet. There are only two with an outlet. Both outlets are occupied.

I decide to sit at one of the outlet-less tables until a booth with an outlet is available.

Yes, I know I can run the computer on battery. Computer batteries do run low eventually, some sooner than others.

In the meantime, I get my lunch ready. Halfway through eating my lunch I notice a person at the booth with an outlet gathering their stuff together. I feel a glimmer of hope and excitement.

Even before the person leaves, I grab one of my items and make a dash for the table before someone else gets it. Success!

I put one of my items on the table to claim ownership and then proceed to make several trips until I make a complete transfer of tables.

When I plug in my computer, it doesn’t stay in the outlet. I try the bottom half of the outlet, and the computer’s plug fits snugly in. I continue with my lunch and finally begin on my homework.

On the unlucky days when I can’t get a booth, I head towards the other side of Trabant Center, where I look for a plug there.

Like the Main Street side, there are rows of tables from one end to the other. I am only able to find one booth with an outlet. Sure enough, this booth is occupied.

I continue looking until I find not a booth, but a long table tucked in a corner. At the end of the table against a wall is an outlet. It’s not being used.

But there are students sitting at the other end of the table who I must squeeze through to get to the outlet.

It is a different story, though, at Perkins Student Center on the other side of the campus. There is an ample supply of outlets throughout the center. There are three outlet stations in the back of the dining area and a row of tables at the far wall separated by partitions. And each table has outlets.

I could do my homework and eat my lunch at Perkins, but that is on the south side of the campus, while all my classes are on North campus.

I think the situation with the lack of outlets in Trabant shouldn’t pull the plug on my ability to get work done efficiently.

More charging stations are needed in Trabant.

In doing this, the university and the university community will benefit by saving students bogged down and overwhelmed with assignments time. Instead of wasting time looking for an outlet, students can spend this time completing their assignments.

The opinions expressed by Carol Lynn Scherling are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at ywibazge@udel.edu.