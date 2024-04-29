Opinion: “Quiet on Set” documentary is impactful, but too late to result in real change

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Associate Arts and Culture Editor

Trigger Warning: mentions of sexual abuse and assault

On March 18, Investigation Discovery and HBO Max released the documentary “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” The documentary focuses on the experiences of actors on hit Nickelodeon shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The series focuses heavily on Dan Schneider, the man behind shows such as “All That,” “Drake & Josh,” “iCarly” and “Zoey 101,” as well as on those who worked on his shows.

The documentary features interviews with some of the former child actors who starred on Schneider’s shows and the abuse that they faced at the hands of Schneider and other crew members. The most upsetting testimony was that of Drake Bell, who was sexually abused by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach who worked on many of Schneider’s shows.

I personally found the documentary to be absolutely heart-wrenching. It’s tough to digest the things that these kids experienced at the hands of adults who were supposed to be there for them and have their best interests at heart.

It’s also difficult to know the horrible things that were occurring behind the scenes of these shows that I loved so much growing up. It really makes me think about the shows in a different light, and I can honestly say that I may not ever rewatch them following the documentary.

Growing up, I was never aware of how toxic some aspects of these shows were. However, once I was a teenager and began rewatching them with my sister, I realized how inherently sexual so many of the scenes were.

An example that sticks out to me is the “Victorious” episode, “Survival of the Hottest,” where all of the characters are stuck in an unairconditioned RV in 100-degree heat. By the end of the episode, all of the female characters are just wearing bikinis, which may not seem like a big deal, but considering the fact that all of the actresses were underage at the time, it all just seems so gross and unnecessary in retrospect.

The documentary features scenes from this episode and other disturbing scenes that have been in Nickelodeon shows over the years.

But while I thoroughly enjoyed the documentary and think the fact that these abusers are being held accountable at all is amazing, I can’t help but feel that the documentary is coming out at a point where not much change can actually be made. It wouldn’t erase the abuse that these actors faced, but it would have brought to light their experiences and held Schneider accountable years earlier, which is highly beneficial for the mental health of the victims.

It makes sense that people did not come out about the abuse they faced when their shows were still on air, and through the documentary, I can see how many of the victims may have felt silenced when their shows were still airing.

However, in 2018 (just five short years after both “iCarly” and “Victorious” were off the air), Schneider was let go from Nickelodeon. While the official statement made it seem as though it was a mutual creative decision, other reports wrote that it was due to Schneider’s alleged abusive behavior towards members of his staff.

In 2022, the other shoe dropped, so to speak. Following the publication of Jennette McCurdy’s best-selling memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” where she discusses her mistreatment at the hands of Schneider while filming “iCarly,” many other former Nickelodeon stars such as Daniella Monet of “Victorious” came out with their own stories of Schneider’s inappropriate behavior.

I can’t help but feel that if this documentary were released earlier (in 2018 or in 2022 when most of Schneider’s controversies came to light), things would be a little different.

For example, if the abuse that Amanda Bynes – who starred on hit shows created by Schneider such as “All That” and “The Amanda Show” – experienced was more widely known about earlier, I feel that it definitely would have decreased the amount of judgment and scrutiny that she has faced at the hands of the media.

Children’s entertainment has for years been a toxic industry. Think of the scrutiny and oversexualization that Britney Spears faced at the beginning of her career when she was a teenager or the sexual abuse that the “2 Coreys” (Corey Feldman and Corey Haim) experienced as child actors back in the 1980s.

If “Quiet on Set” had come a few years earlier, it could have possibly stopped further abuse within the children’s media industry and could have resulted in earlier systematic changes to prevent further abuse.

“Quiet on Set” is a must-watch and is definitely impactful, but considering the fact that we knew about the abuse of children in the media as a whole by the early 2000s and about the abuse at the hands of Nickelodeon as early as 2018, I feel that it is too late for the documentary to have as much of an impact as it could have if it were released earlier.