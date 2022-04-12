Opinion: Reproductive rights and abortion access

Lily Williams/THE REVIEW

All around the country, abortion is under attack. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week ban, a case with severe implications for the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. After 49 years of a constitutional right to abortion, we are facing a tremendous threat to sexual and reproductive health care. It has become a matter of when Roe vs. Wade will be overturned, not if, and therefore we must mobilize against this direct attack on reproductive justice in a nation that claims to be free.

It is not an exaggeration to say what the court does, can and will define the political landscape in the United States for years to come, impacting millions of people around the country. Reproductive rights and access are not just a women’s issue but a human issue.

Should Roe vs. Wade fall, or at least be weakened, 26 states would almost immediately cut off abortion access according to the Guttmacher Institute, a leading sexual and reproductive health nonprofit.

Some individuals who would have had abortions will end up being forced into carrying their babies to term, even if they cannot afford another mouth to feed. The dismantling of Roe vs. Wade will not affect well-off folks who want abortions, as they will still have access; thanks to safe havens like Delaware that have protected abortion, people with means can simply travel to another state to obtain one.

Those who are struggling just to get by, on the other hand, will be forced to resort to drastic measures like the stereotypical illegal back-alley abortion that was an accepted fact of life before Roe vs. Wade. This directly places the lives of people with uteruses in more danger than if they had access to comprehensive reproductive care and access to safe and legal abortion.

According to an estimate from the Brookings Institution, if individuals only became pregnant when they wished to, their children would be 7% more likely to graduate high school and 8% more likely to earn a college degree. Meanwhile, the think tank also emphasizes that if just 1-in-4 unmarried women younger than 30 who currently do not use contraceptives began doing so, the child poverty rate could decline by at least .5% in a single year.

A 2018 investigation from the U.N. Human Rights Council noted a “lack of access to abortion services traps many women in cycles of poverty,” especially if they belong to marginalized racial or ethnic groups. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, noted in 2012 that about 22 million unsafe abortions take place every year, resulting in the deaths of approximately 47,000 women and causing disabilities for 5 million more. Dismantling abortion services does not eliminate abortion; rather it places individuals in harm’s way as they are forced to instead seek one out no matter the legality or safety.

Not only will outlawing abortion not solve pressing problems, but it will also create new ones. If the ‘pro-life’ crowd truly wishes to limit abortion, members should back comprehensive sex education and easy access to contraception. Until then, unwanted pregnancies will remain far too common, and efforts to stamp out abortion will hurt more people than they help.

Fiona Eramo and Matthew Bittle are members of Planned Parenthood Generation Action, a registered student organization at the university. Their opinions are their own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. They may be reached at fionae@udel.edu and mbittle@ppde.org respectively.