Opinion: Revolution or risk? The future of AI in classrooms

SYDNEY CHRISTNER

Staff Reporter

Artificial intelligence is sparking fears in all aspects of society, especially education. As technology continues to integrate into classrooms, newly developed AI tools are also infiltrating our daily lives.

Nearly every professor I have had at the university has taken time to express their opinions and policies regarding the use of AI for class-related tasks. Specifically, these discussions referred to AI writing programs.

Microsoft describes AI writing as the use of “artificial intelligence tools to create written content,” noting that it is intended “to help with efficiency, accuracy, and proficiency in content creation.”

Through their programming, these generative sites can complete almost any task involving writing, including but not limited to formulating research content, constructing writing from scratch and editing previously developed writing.

For example, by typing in the simple command “reword” and pasting my own writing, ChatGPT, a well-known generative AI source, produced the following, replicating the first paragraph for this article:

“Artificial intelligence is generating concerns across various sectors of society. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into education, newly created AI tools are also permeating our everyday routines.”

When compared side by side, the meaning is no different than the original, but admittedly, ChatGPT utilized better grammar practices and produced what I view as a more sophisticated version of what I wrote.

Released in 2022 by OpenAI, ChatGPT can generate anything from a simple idea for an essay to an entire written paper with nothing but a typed request in its message box. To some, this seems like the perfect way to save time, but for others, this seems like the perfect road to failure.

With an understanding of how this AI has been misused, I acknowledge the hesitations about accepting programs like ChatGPT as educational resources. Despite the positive potential they may have, failure to use them correctly can result in dishonesty and possibly dangerous outcomes.

Using ChatGPT or AI in any form to generate content from scratch creates the misconception that one fully understands the tasks they are intended to complete and the information required to do so. This over-reliance can become habitual and damage one’s ability to develop skills, obtain information and think critically.

Additionally, sources like ChatGPT cannot be relied on for accurate information. As of its latest update, ChatGPT is only equipped thoroughly with information through 2021, meaning it holds little information that came about beyond this point. With this being three years ago, its program could easily apply outdated information while generating.

Even if its information was updated today, it is always possible for ChatGPT to provide false or made-up information in a response. This is why it is essential to avoid using ChatGPT and other AI writing sources for complete generation and creation.

However, these potential harms can be easily avoided by using ChatGPT as an assistive tool rather than a creative one. Using it to brainstorm, edit and assist in the writing process is no different than collaborating with another human on ideas or for edits.

Thus, I feel it is essential to open up the use of AI writing programs in the classroom. This use should be guided, not prohibited. In other words, instructors should encourage the appropriate use of sources like ChatGPT as an assistive tool rather than working to prevent any use at all.

Personally, I feared ChatGPT for quite a while because teachers and other superiors emphasized how damaging its use would be to a student. I would often question others who used it as to why they would take such a risk.

Eventually, upon conducting my own research and discussing it with others, I gave ChatGPT a chance. I used it to edit a brief speech that I had to present the next day. While writing the speech, I was having a difficult time adhering to my time limit.

I pasted the text of my speech into the ChatGPT message box and wrote, “Make more concise.” Immediately, the source produced my exact work, just in a shorter, more succinct format.

I did not copy and paste the writing that ChatGPT produced; however, I did read through it to evaluate how the technology condensed my writing without removing its meaning. I took inspiration from what ChatGPT suggested and found a way to get my speech under the time limit without eliminating any of my key points.

This personal experience demonstrated to me that ChatGPT can be used in an honest and meaningful way by helping to improve one’s original work, just as a human editor would.

From a student perspective, I believe that in a technologically advancing environment, we all must be capable of understanding how to properly use and apply the technological programs that develop. Though improper use of AI and AI writing could lead to harm, a lack of knowledge about how to use these programs beneficially could result in even greater harm.

Prohibiting the use of these tools entirely does not prevent students from using them. Rather, it encourages dishonest and secretive behavior. By recognizing that the inclusion of AI is a product in our future, instructors can proactively aid students in incorporating AI writing tools effectively into their education, which they can eventually apply later in their lives.

The use of AI is inevitable in our future. It began long before many realized it, and there is no point in sight where AI will dissolve from our lives. Though many fear AI for its potential, its existence does not have to be fearful. We should only fear AI in the event that it is misused.

Therefore, we have an obligation to learn how to use AI to our advantage, rather than shy away from it out of fear. I believe programs like ChatGPT can serve a crucial role in classrooms and our daily lives, and it is essential that their proper use be taught now.

Sydney Christner is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at sydrc@udel.edu.