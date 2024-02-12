Opinion: Stop overreacting to Newark’s student tax

BY

Staff Reporter

If I ever heard another student whining about spending $50 on anything, it better be about one of three things: how much extra cash they spent on books this semester, how much it cost to put gas in their car or what four cases of God-awful “Natty Light” costs.

The latest gripe over cash amongst students is the proposed tax that Newark wants to charge the university, which would be passed down to students by incorporating it into their tuition. What’s the problem? It’s not like the university hasn’t raised tuition before, and this new tax would have been paid for by students anyway.

Disgruntled Blue Hen: “It’s about the principle of it all! They shouldn’t be making us pay for it!

Who’s going to pay for it if it’s not you? As someone who’s a resident of Newark and has lived here my entire life, I invite those who say this is a load of garbage to understand what exactly is causing your little headache.

As of the last U.S. Census, Newark has just over 30,000 residents. The university has nearly 24,000 students when you add both undergraduate and graduate students together. By that logic, you have 30,000 taxpayers paying for more than 54,000 people to drive on their roads, drink their water and get their trash picked up.

An equally-baffled Blue Hen: “We already spend our money on Main Street and give to Newark by supporting local small businesses! Why do they want more of our money?”

The only problem with that query is, there’s no sales tax here! You know that thing you take for granted? That’s what’s biting you in the rear. The money collected from sales taxes in the states that have them, goes towards the municipal services I listed above, as well as education, public transportation and parks.

The university has been paying Newark a lump-sum of money every year to combat any further taxes being levied, but they’re not paying nearly as much as they should be. If you adjust for inflation the original payments made to the city, it would be somewhere in the ballpark of $1.1 million being dropped on the doorstep of city hall in duffle bags every year.

The university is exempt from paying taxes since they’re technically a public institution. This means that the school as a whole, and the land it sits on, isn’t taxed. 42% of Newark is owned by the university. Starting to see how the city is the one getting screwed over by all this?

If we continue applying this math, Newark residents and businesses should only be responsible for 58% of all the tax money being collected. That seems fair, right? The only way universities generate money is through tuition, so stop pretending some magic pile of cash is going to fall out of the sky to pay for this.

Seething, Starbucks-sipping Blue Hen: “I already pay absurd rental taxes! This is uncalled for, and I hate it.”

Aside from the fact that mommy and daddy are paying for you to live in that townhouse, you still reside in Newark for the purposes of that tax. You aren’t going to get out of paying rental taxes regardless of being a student no matter where you live. If you’re living within city limits, you’re paying for city utilities, so don’t think this isn’t going to be a problem anywhere else.

The math doesn’t add up when you see just how much money the city isn’t raking in from the university. It’s unfair to put all the responsibility of paying for the utilities and services you use on the residents of a college town, especially when you don’t have the chance to pitch in via sales tax.

In case you haven’t calmed down yet, your tuition would’ve gone towards paying that money anyway. The fact that it’s being publicized the way it is doesn’t change how it would’ve been paid for had you not been made aware of it. Do you know how arrogant and self-serving you sound when you say this is unfair? I’m sorry you feel that you shouldn’t have to pay for things. Can I live in that world with you?

