Opinion: The Creative Arts Club inaugural talent showcase

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

Newly formed RSO, the Creative Arts Club (CAC), held their first talent showcase on Friday, Sept. 29. in Trabant Theater. Though the performances did not start on time due to technical difficulties, this inconvenience did not prevent the performers from putting on an amazing show.

Going into the theater, students were met with a great playlist consisting of hip-hop and pop bangers from the early 2000s. The theater was dimly lit, illuminating the talented singers, rappers, poets and dancers of the CAC.

The RSO’s social media coordinator, junior Onel Jeanbaptiste, promoted the event via Instagram, GroupMe and Snapchat. Jeanbaptiste additionally posted fliers and updates prior to the event to attract an audience.

In the first act of the showcase, the first artist performing was Jeanbaptiste, or SHIFTY, his performance name. He performed songs accompanied by tracks from his first and second album. Jeanbaptiste also gave the audience a glimpse into how he produces his music and shared a beautiful testimony about embracing his schizophrenia to help him create his art. One of the songs he performed was titled “F.O.O.L.,” which was one of his older songs. Another song performed by SHIFTY was “4PM Freestyle.”

Hands down, I believe he gave a solid performance. I wish he performed a full acapella version of his songs. Based on his performance with the backing track, I found that his vocals alone expressed his passion for his craft even more. However, I realize that’s a lot of pressure, and the track helps the artist keep place.

Next up, freshman Lola Sokolskiy sang a lovely rendition of “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from the 2017 Academy Award-winning blockbuster, “La La Land.” The performance was well rehearsed, and I commend Sokolskiy’s confidence in performing a song from a musical in contrast to majority R&B selections from the rest of the talent. As a “La La Land” fan, I was pleasantly surprised at her performance and was eager to hear more of her singing.

The university’s Filipino Student Association (UD FSA) Dance Team busted a move, dancing the Tinikling, which is a traditional Filipino dance involving jumping and dancing between two bamboo poles that are held steady near the dancer’s feet. The team consisted of four members alternating between dancers and the bamboo pole holders. Unlike how it’s traditionally performed, the group modernized the dance, opting to perform to hip-hop and pop tunes.

Jason Sanchez performed a few of his original songs and wooed the first couple of rows by reaching out into the audience. This was reciprocated with cheers and applause from the crowd. He showed his flow game by rapping his original Empire.” I felt this song was engaging due to its rapid tempo that paired well with his fast-paced rapping, plus the song speaks to his drive and determination to overcome obstacles. The rest of the performance was more laid back, but equally passionate. The audience was even treated to some unreleased music.

With his first live performance, senior Patrick Tiamson closed out the first act of the show with a blast of energy that radiated throughout the theater. He performed two songs, and as evident through the audience’s reaction, Tiamson’s “Waterslide” was deemed the more popular of the two performances. Like a waterslide, the audience was slipping and sliding out of their seats while singing along.

After a 15-minute intermission, the second half of the show commenced. This portion of the show started off with sophomores Judith Samuels and Michaela Owusu-France taking stage. The pair made a fantastic duo, covering songs such as the 90s R&B classic “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real. Their amazing vocals only elevated their killer dance moves, as they controlled the stage and kept the audience captivated by their performance. In their performance, Samuels and Owusu-France electrified the audience as the crowd began to sing along with them.

Following Samuels and Owusu-France was one of my favorite performances of the night. Freshman Kelley Laurenceau’s cover of Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love” nearly brought me to tears. The emotion in Laurenceau’s vocals made it feel as though she was performing a live confession of heartbreak. The aspect of her performance that stood out the most was her being the only performer to sing without a backing track — instead, she just had an instrumental track. At the end of her performance, the audience rose to their feet as applause erupted in the theater, and Laurenceau responded to the cheers with an appreciative demeanor.

Closing out the night was CAC founder, Zy’Mir Dixon, who goes by the stage name King Mir Mir. At 20 years old, he already has a couple albums out such as “The Pink Scape” and “Autumn Part 2,” from which the latter he performed a medley of songs. I would describe Dixon’s singing style as a balance between current and late 2010s R&B, exemplified through his poetic lyrics. His vocals were very crisp and clean. Dixon’s overall performance was spot on. It was apparent that he’s a performer through his comfortability on stage and his vocal riffs.

Overall, the style of music everyone performed was very soulful and intimate, similar to that of classic R&B. Personally, I love this type of music since it’s reminiscent of the kind of music I would normally listen to. It was like watching R&B legends like Tyler the Creator, Frank Ocean and H.E.R. live on stage in terms of sound quality and professionalism.

The event officially ended with an after-show segment that concluded the evening on a high note. The artists were able to come back on stage for an encore performance that ranged from nostalgic karaoke to hilarious freestyles on popular song tracks. It was peak entertainment and was the cherry on top of a well spent evening. Before the night was over, the CAC crew performed one last time, hosting a sing along to “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell.

As witnessed on that night, the CAC is for students who aspire to make an impact through their talent, and anyone interested in the performers’ music can find their accounts tagged on the CAC Instagram. Since I graduate in December, I’m really hoping that the CAC hosts another talent showcase sometime soon.

Editor’s Note: Onel Jeanbaptise is a former illustrator at The Review. As of the time of writing this story, Jeanbaptise is no longer on The Review’s staff.