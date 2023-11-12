Opinion: The five most soul-crushing Philadelphia sports losses of my lifetime

BY

Staff Reporter

The Philadelphia Phillies lost the first Game 7 in the franchise’s 140-year history, 4-2, to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Oct. 24.

Laying numbly in bed after the game, I couldn’t help but think about where this latest catastrophe ranks amongst the most soul-crushing losses in Philly sports history.

There are plenty to choose from. Joe Carter’s walk-off homer in the 1993 World Series. The 76ers’ string of second-round implosions over the last half decade. The Eagles choking away a 24-14 lead in last year’s Super Bowl. The Phillies’ infamous “Phold” of 1964 that my grandparents still speak of with audible disgust.

Even limiting myself just to losses in my lifetime (so, since 1998) for the purpose of this list, there were still so many to choose from. Philadelphia sports is a factory of sadness, an unrelenting cycle of misery and disappointment that makes the rare triumphs that much sweeter.

This list is by no means definitive, but here are my picks for the five most devastating Philly sports losses of my lifetime:

Dishonorable Mentions: They didn’t quite make the cut, but these losses unfortunately deserve mentioning. There is the Flyers’ 2010 overtime loss in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the Sixers collapsing against the Atlanta Hawks in 2019, the ensuing Ben Simmons drama and then collapsing AGAIN against the Boston Celtics last year, the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last season or Super Bowl XXXIX in 2004, which was my introduction to Philly sports heartbreak. The Phillies coming up short in the 2009 World Series was hard to exclude. I could go on, but for my sanity’s sake, I won’t.

5.) 2018 National Football Conference Divisional Playoff Game: Alshon’s Drop

Coming off their first Super Bowl victory in franchise history, the 2018 Eagles struggled for much of the season and found themselves 6-7 and on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention.

Enter Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles, who once again took over for injured starter Carson Wentz after a week 14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Foles led the Birds to three straight upset wins to send the defending champs back to the playoffs, where they defeated the Chicago Bears on the road in the iconic “Double Doink” game.

Down 20-14 against the New Orleans Saints after squandering an early lead, the Eagles finally woke up late in the final quarter. With less than two minutes to play, they drove to the Saints’ 27-yard line, seemingly on the way to a go-ahead touchdown. Against all odds, I remember thinking, the Eagles would return to the NFC Championship Game. Nick Foles was going to do it again.

Instead, he threw a pass that went right through the hands of Alshon Jeffery and into the waiting arms of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Game over, season over, dream over.

It was the last pass Nick Foles would throw in an Eagles uniform.

4.) 2023 National League Championship Series

A year after their magical ride to the World Series, the 2023 Phillies were just as fun and even more dominant, slugging their way through the Miami Marlins and the heavily favored Atlanta Braves – widely considered the best team in baseball – before crushing the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks in the the first two games at Citizens Bank Park to take a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS.

The Phillies looked unstoppable and a return trip to the World Series felt preordained. Then, the bottom fell out. Closer Craig Kimbrel blew back-to-back saves in games three and four in Arizona, and the Phillies lost both games.

Still, they returned to Citizens Bank Park up 3-2 and needed only one win in two opportunities at home to move on. Instead, the red-hot lineup went cold, the pitching no-showed and the Fightins went out with a whimper in a stunning collapse that I still haven’t fully processed.

3.) 2018 Eastern Conference Semifinals: The Kawhi shot

After five years of misery and suffering as the Sixers actively and openly tanked to stockpile draft picks and acquire superstar players, “The Process” finally bore fruit in 2017. Joel Embiid was becoming a superstar, Ben Simmons still knew how to play basketball and the Sixers returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The next year, General Manager Elton Brand went all-in, adding budding superstar Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris to an already talented lineup in a pair of deadline acquisitions. The Sixers cruised through the first round against the Brooklyn Nets and found themselves facing the Toronto Raptors in an exciting back-and-forth series for the right to play in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Down 3-2 and facing elimination, the Sixers decisively won Game 6 to set up a Game 7 back in Toronto, winner-take-all. What followed was the worst day of television in my life.

Fresh off watching that week’s horrible Game of Thrones episode (another series that would end in disaster), my friends and I gathered around my TV in our barracks at Fort Lewis, Washington to watch Game 7.

The course of the game is not important in retrospect. The important parts, burned into my memory forever, are the final moments. Jimmy Butler scored on a breakaway to tie the game at 90 with seconds remaining and it looked certain that the game would go to overtime.

Then, Kawhi Leonard dribbled into the corner just inside the arc, dodged Embiid’s block and fired just as the buzzer rang. The ball bounced one, two, three times on the rim.

It went in. Everyone started screaming. I turned off the TV.

The Sixers still have not made it out of the second round.

2.) 2011 NLDS, Game 5

The 2011 Phillies were a machine, built around the core that won the 2008 World Series and quite literally one of the greatest pitching rotations ever assembled, featuring Roy Halladay, Cole Hamels, Cliff Lee and Roy Oswalt. Each of the “four aces” received Cy Young Award votes and the Phils won 102 games, the most in franchise history. They had the league’s best record and were the betting favorites to take home the World Series title for the second time in four years.

Then the unthinkable happened.

The Phillies found themselves in a dogfight with the St. Louis Cardinals, who were only in the postseason to begin with because the Phillies had swept the Braves in the final week of the season. They blew a 4-0 lead late in Game 2. They blew a 2-1 lead in the series.

In a do-or-die Game 5, Roy Halladay pitched brilliantly, allowing only one run over eight innings before Ryan Madson pitched a scoreless ninth. Unfortunately, Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter was even better, allowing only three hits and no runs in a complete game shutout that left Citizens Bank Park in silence. It was the end of an era.

The Phillies’ dream season was over, Ryan Howard – who tore his Achilles on the final play – would never be the same and the team wouldn’t return to the postseason for 11 miserable years.

1.) 2002 NFC Championship Game: Ronde Barber shuts down the Vet

This was the most infamous and devastating loss in the entire history of Philadelphia sports, a loss so catastrophic that I couldn’t possibly rank it lower than first even though it’s the only game on this list that I don’t remember watching myself. Ask your parents, your older siblings, the old heads at the bar or at the game. This was as bad as it gets.

Going into the last ever football game to be played at Veterans Stadium, the only remaining obstacle between the Eagles and their first Super Bowl appearance since 1980 was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles owned the Bucs. They had beaten them that season as well as in the playoffs in 2000 and 2001, and none of those games had been close. Tampa Bay was 1-22 all time in games played in 40 degree weather or colder, and it was 26 degrees at kickoff. They had never won a road playoff game, period.

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles, 27-10.

I won’t recount the terrible details here. Go look at the highlights on YouTube and you will understand.

After the game, according to some I know who were there, no boos rained down as the defeated team made its way off the field. No trash was thrown on the field. There were no fights, no screaming. The silence was broken only by the sound of thousands of footsteps as the Eagles’ faithful filed out of The Vet for the final time.