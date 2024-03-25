Opinion: The infrastructure on campus needs to be addressed

The infrastructure on the university’s campus is something that the City of Newark should address for the safety and well-being of students. Addressing the issues within Newark’s infrastructure is essential because students always need efficient ways to navigate campus whether it be by bus, walking or biking. Considering the university admits thousands of new students each year, this should be one of the city’s biggest priorities.

One of the most pressing infrastructure issues that Newark faces is the safety of biking on campus. According to an article concerning bicycle safety on campus, Newark was awarded the silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award. Although Newark has made strides in improving bike infrastructure, such as implementing a protected bike lane on Delaware Avenue, the city still needs to make several changes to its biking regulations to ensure that student cyclists are able to bike safely around campus.

For example, on Main Street, the only way to bike is to use the sharrow. A sharrow is defined as “a road marking consisting of two chevrons (arrows) that indicates it’s a shared lane, usually for cyclists and motorists.” Main Street’s sharrow only goes in one direction, which poses problems for cyclists.

In order to ride a bike on Main Street, a cyclist must share the road with cars that are going at higher speeds than them. This is called vehicular cycling, and vehicular cycling makes many cyclists feel unsafe. Students should not have to share the road with cars if they do not feel safe doing so, and sharrows have actually been proven to be quite unsafe for cyclists.

According to Momentum Mag, sharrows are useless and potentially dangerous in practice. For example, sharrows do not provide safety benefits for cyclists. Rather, they make things worse by encouraging drivers to pass cyclists too closely.

Similarly, there are also many painted bike lanes on campus, which are unsafe for cyclists. I brought my bike to campus, but I stopped riding it due to the frustration of dealing with Newark’s poor biking infrastructure. While I felt safe on the protected bike lane on East Delaware Avenue, I did not feel as safe when I rode near vehicles. Dealing with the frustration of not having designated bike paths, the inconveniences of current bike routes and the anxiety of dealing with car traffic was enough to steer me away from biking on campus.



Another important infrastructure issue that the city should address is the length of pedestrian lights. Pedestrian crossing lights are too short for students to be able to get across in time and can pose a problem when students have important places to be. Most students get around campus by walking, which means they encounter crosswalks daily.



It seems like the traffic lights for cars last longer than crosswalk lights, and I have encountered this several times, especially near north campus. Oftentimes, I have to run across pedestrian crossings when the timer comes on because it takes a while until the next crossing comes. It seems like pedestrians are second to cars, and this upsets me because I am a pedestrian. Thus, pedestrians should be given priority over cars, and the City of Newark needs to recognize this by prioritizing pedestrian mobility within the university.

I propose solutions that the City of Newark can consider when addressing the infrastructure on the university’s campus.

First, the city should implement more protected bike lanes on all important routes within the area of the university. According to Vox, safety concerns are one of the biggest reasons why people don’t bike. Protected bike lanes get more people on bikes, and people feel safer when utilizing physically separate bike lanes. If our campus had more protected bike lanes, students, like myself, would be able to safely bike around campus.

Second, the city should prioritize pedestrian safety and increase the length of pedestrian crosswalks. The city should also stop punishing jaywalking, as cars should always give right-of-way to pedestrians and students who “jaywalk” because they are trying to get to where they need to go.

Overall, I believe that the City of Newark has the ability to take the necessary steps to improve its infrastructure and prioritize student safety.

Carson McClung is a sophomore public policy major at the university. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. He may be reached at creid@udel.edu.