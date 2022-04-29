Opinion: The problem with pornography

Lily Williams/THE REVIEW

One of my most poigant middle school memories is of an 11-year-old classmate tricking my female peers into watching clips of hardcore pornography on his iPod during lunch, under the guise of showing them a “puppy video.” As a member of the generation who grew up with unfettered internet access, pornography was an ever-present threat that loomed above my peers and I as we spent time online.

Porn today isn’t the same as the porn of yesterday. It isn’t three-page foldouts of sultry eyed women in nudie mags, or pin-up girls sprawled on chaise lounges in scanty undergarments. It’s morphed into highly concentrated sexual violence, full of misogyny, incest and pedophilia.

The top results on any major pornography websites illustrate this issue perfectly. On Pornhub, you’ll see video titles with the phrases, “teen”, “barely legal”, “stepsister.” Titles also include; “Damn, this girl is only 18,” with 1.6 million views, “Trick your GF,” with 13 million views, “Dear diary, I want to fuck my stepbro,” with 2.3 million views, amongst others even more graphic.

There is a sick fascination with women appearing underage, women being assaulted, and women participating in incestual relationships in porn. Additionally, a study found that 88.2% of porn videos depicted physical violence against women, and 48.7% of these videos contained verbal violence against women.

The biggest issue here is that young people are accessing this content at an increasingly younger age. The inherent, normal curiosity around sex beginning in puberty coupled with uncontrolled access to the internet has changed how young people view sex and intimacy.

For many, looking at pornography is their first view into sex and intimacy.

Some studies show that now the average age when children encounter pornography is before 11. This is well before someone has the capability to understand what healthy sexuality is. This is even more true for young boys, as most of porn is watched by men.

Seeing videos where incest and violence is normal sets a precedent in some of the minds of these boys, where they believe that abuse towards women is normal, expected, even enjoyed by women. In 95% of porn videos, acts of aggression or violence were responded to neutrally or with pleasure by female actresses. Young men are being taught by porn that it is normal to abuse women, and that women enjoy acts of aggression during sex. Additionally, after regular exposure to any form of pornogrpahy, viewers are more likely to dehumanize and sexually objectify women.

Young girls are not spared from this onslaught. Arguably, I believe that women bear the brunt of this issue. While women make up less of the total number of viewers on sites, the message porn sends to them is still extremely harmful. Young girls are being lead to believe that they must submit to extreme forms of sexual violence in order to please their male counterparts. Young girls are also facing more pressure than before to send explicit material of themselves to male peers, made easier with access to cell phones and image sharing platforms. Porn sends the false message to young girls early on that violence is a normal part of sex, and that they must objecify themselves and compromise what they feel comfortable with in order to please men.

I can recall more than one instance where some of my female peers have told me they felt pressured to conform to these violent acts during sex, under the duress of a male partner. In my personal experience, refusing to participate in these acts led my boyfriend at the time to distance himself from me, ultimately causing the destruction of our relationship.

Many may argue with me that my criticism of porn is puritanical, but I pose the argument that porn is bad, no matter what your religious views are. As someone who grew up alongside people with non-restricted internet access, I’ve seen how porn has destroyed how some of my male peers view women. I’ve also seen firsthand how women view themselves through the lens of porn-fueled objectification, alongside ever-present beauty standards.

Take the case of Shelley Lubben, a former porn actress, who, upon leaving the industry, became outspoken in revealing the abuse she and other women faced on a regular basis. Lubben was raped several times over the course of her career, and contracted HPV, leading to cancer and removal of her cervix. Lubben committed suicide by overdose in 2019. Unfortunately, cases like Lubben’s are not uncommon for former actresses.

Many believe that consuming and particpating in porn is sex-positive, and that women partcipating in porn is empowering. I find this hard to believe. Countless testimonies from former porn actresses prove how the industry profits off of abusing actresses.

Pornography has mutated into a cesspool of sexual violence, easier than ever for young adults and children to access. This has created a generation of young people where sexual violence is normal and expected.

Ness Patterson is a student at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not reflect the majority opinion of The Review staff. She can be reached at apatters@udel.edu.