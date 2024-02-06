Opinion: The university needs a unicyclist

BY

Staff Reporter

This is my formal petition for a campus unicyclist.

The University of Pittsburgh has one. The Georgia Institute of Technology has not just one, but many who are a part of their official Unicycling Club. Those unicyclists have to face hills, so why, in one of the flattest states I have ever set foot in, do we not even have one here?

Besides the probably very difficult act of staying aboard a one-wheeler without falling flat on your face, it would be a worthwhile investment. You could get the benefits of a good workout (particularly for your core), reduce commute time to classes and skyrocket to local fame! Just think of how you could go from being only another face in a sea of NPCs to someone everyone knows. You could be the talk of the town.

But why, you may ask, do I so fervently believe we need to solve our glaring lack of a campus unicyclist?

For one, I’m sort of hoping a trend will start. Unicyclists will likely be slower than their two-wheeled cousins. I cannot count the number of times that I have nearly had a heart attack from a biker coming up behind me and whizzing by without warning. On top of that, based on extensive hypothetical research I have done on this topic, unicyclists will likely be paying more attention to their surroundings. It’s a lot more difficult to zone out when you are trying not to fall and get a concussion.

But beyond a significant need for cycler safety measures, a unicyclist would add a little bit of fun to many of our otherwise overworked, sleep-deprived and increasingly monotonous lives.

Imagine, you are running late to your 8 a.m. class. You are running on four hours of sleep because you had to finish a research paper on which you may or may not have procrastinated. You are stressed and in need of caffeine, and now you have to speed-walk across campus.

Then, suddenly, you see them. At first you think the sleep deprivation has messed with your vision, but you notice other people staring too. As you watch the unicyclist peddle past, instantaneously, some of the stress and worry of the day is lifted off your shoulders. Or, you are the unicyclist, and the running late problem is immediately solved.

Unicyclist or not, I truly believe that this campus needs more people embracing less common interests and hobbies. It honestly brightens everyone’s day to see people enjoying slightly goofy activities without fear of judgment. This can be anything from doing funny bits and jokes throughout campus to wearing creative outfits to juggling outside (or I really may just need to go see a circus). As a state university, we also have a huge variety of clubs, including, but not limited to, ones that involve beekeeping, birding, cricket, tea drinking, various forms of dance, pole fitness and improv.

The point is, embracing our goofier sides can really help with breaking up the dullness in our lives by adding a little bit of joy, one unicycle at a time.

Estelle Smith is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at estelles@udel.edu.