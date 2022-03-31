Opinion: The university needs to do better for minority students

Ummeh Islam

As a brown, Muslim woman on campus, I have become painfully aware of the lack of accommodations for Muslims and how the university does a very poor job trying to accommodate minorities on campus. The university claims to pride itself on diversity and inclusion, however, the lack of facilities proves otherwise.

Although there have been some advancements in the right direction, such as a prayer room in Trabant, there are still many ways the university needs to improve in that respect. Muslim student holidays are not properly represented. I have been at this university for nearly four years and I have yet to see an email that recognizes Eid or Ramadan. The cultural celebrations flyers that are flaunted around the campus in an attempt for inclusion are riddled with mistakes and misinformation. For example, in the recent cultural celebration flyer, Ramadan was labeled as a “Holocaust Remembrance Day.” If the university truly wants to be culturally aware, it can at least take the time to understand the holidays they recognize.

It’s the bare minimum of what should be provided if the university is truly doing what’s in the best interest of Muslim students. If we are talking about equality we should also be able to have a place designated for just Muslim students to worship. Although the university is making advancements, it’s still not enough. We have a place to pray at Trabant but it is also shared with other interfaith practices. I remember trying to express these feelings to a friend to which she responded, “you should be thankful for getting that much.” This attitude appears to be emblematic of the university’s approach toward representation. You can have representation but not too much representation. Just enough to say that they did something.

There are many practices the university should be aware of when advocating for Muslims. Something even as simple as making it known that Muslim students have the right to pray Friday prayer without it affecting their class attendance. Most of the time Friday prayer falls during class periods, causing some students to miss prayer. We should be able to practice our religion without having to worry about being penalized for our absence.

In addition, the food options on campus are very scarce for Muslim students; I can’t imagine how vegetarians or vegans are eating. While there is a salad bar and occasionally some options, for the price we are paying there should be more options to ensure students are getting a balanced meal. The majority of the time there aren’t any halal options for people with other dietary restrictions. I, myself, am iron deficient and lactose intolerant, so it’s not practical for me to eat only salads every day, as I need. This semester was especially frustrating because the Pencader Dining hall stopped giving the black bean burgers and the vegan meat burgers the first couple of weeks.

The university should be providing halal and kosher food in every single dining hall. Students shouldn’t have to travel to the dining hall on the other side of campus because it’s the only one that provides what they need to eat. We pay more than enough in dining fees for the school to provide food that is edible and appetizing. We want to be more than a group that the university parades on the front website when it’s time to show diversity on campus. If finances weren’t an issue, I would’ve left this university in a heartbeat.

Ummeh Islam is a junior psychology student at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She may be reached at islamu@udel.edu.