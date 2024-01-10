Opinion: The university snapchat stories unify campus

BY

Staff Reporter

Snapchat recently released a new feature that allows users to join others in a college community on a group story for their campus alone. Having joined myself, I’ve seen it used for all sorts of reasons, like homework help and missing items. Still, I am left wondering whether it’s actually useful to students.

“Campus Stories are special Snaps on Snap Map – created just for select college campuses!” according to Snapchat support. “Only Snapchatters whose phones show that they’re around campus, or were there in the last 24 hours, are able to post to that Campus Story.”

It’s great that only students that are currently at the university or have been there in the past 24 hours can post on the story. This ensures that all the content is centered around the school and its community and not outside excursions or students’ home life.

At the university, the stories feature is divided into years. This means that if you’ve joined as a freshman you will only be able to post on Delaware 2027.

Being a freshman myself I was very leery when joining the story. I didn’t want people spamming this story and it becoming a hassle to have on my Snapchat. After seeing the different ways people have been using it, my thoughts have somewhat changed.

To list some positive uses, students will often post lost ID cards, keys and belongings that they have found or are looking for. With thousands of students on the story, people can often retrieve missing items.

I have never lost anything that has been posted to this story. However, I have had friends who have found a lost ID. They were able to return it just because they posted on the story.

People also utilize this source for information on classes. This includes the difficulty level of classes or help with homework. This allows the story to be a great tool to help students succeed academically.

The story helped me after I saw a post of someone asking for help on work for a class I am taking next semester. That allowed me to have a small understanding of the advanced course work that is to come for me.

Additionally, some students post about their daily lives, whether it be regular days on campus or nightlife at the university. Users will also self-promote, meaning that they use this platform as a way to gain popularity by posting music they’ve created or even a post they just put out on Instagram.

I enjoy viewing the story to see content that is relatable and useful. I believe this makes the story a good way to get students interested and invested in other students’ posts and differing aspects of life on campus.

Unfortunately, when you give students a way to share their thoughts with thousands of others in their community, it often leads to bad circumstances.

This huge platform includes many individuals who aren’t used to having the spotlight. It is therefore easy to use it to get attention, and I find some of these promoting posts to be a bit self-centered and unnecessary.

Likewise, I’ve seen these stories start fights and harassment among students. This platform provides a space for cyberbullying, leading to cases where students will comment on and be negative towards another student’s post.

This story also allows for the posting of content that may not always be appropriate. Instances of explicit content and drug use are not highly regulated.

“Content that violates our Community Guidelines will be subject to removal,” according to the Privacy and Safety Hub on Snapchat. “Users who share, promote, or distribute violating content will be notified of the violation. Severe or repeated violations of our policies will impact a user’s account access.”

Although there are guidelines, questionable content always seems to slip through the cracks. I have seen some explicit content that was not regulated, which shocked me. Usually, I will view this story pretty regularly, but viewing content on it that I don’t like or is explicit makes me want to avoid the story for days at a time.

Despite the negative situations this story seems to attract, I believe the platform is a great way for the university and its students to unite. This story allows students to freely express their selves, ideas and feelings with a large number of their peers.

It is important to include spaces like these for students because it allows all to feel heard and listened to in their campus community.

The opinions expressed by Jessica Mehr are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at jessmehr@udel.edu.