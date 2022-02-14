Opinion: The West is on fire

Lily Williams/THE REVIEW

As my brother peered out his dorm window on his first day of class, a smoky haze clouded his view of the beautiful University of Southern California. Being a New Yorker having never spent time on the West Coast, this was a confusing sight, but it was one he would have to get used to.

The Western region of the United States has suffered growing forest fires. Americans residing on the east coast have probably heard of this problem through the media, but have never experienced it firsthand like my brother, nor have they heard of the detrimental impact they have on our environment. In 2020, almost 10,000 different wildfires burned over 4 million total acres of forests in California alone. Four percent of California went up in flames from forest fires in just one single year.

Fire releases carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. The carbon dioxide traps the sun’s heat energy within the planet, thus contributing to global warming. The excessive air pollution also contributes to harmful effects on human health, from eye and respiratory irritations to serious disorders affecting the lungs and heart.

Wildlife habitats and ecosystems are constantly destroyed by the excessive burning of our forests. Despite their adverse effects when excessive, wildfires are a part of nature and do play an important role in growth and replenishment of forest communities. While beneficial, extreme amounts of fires, which is what we’ve been seeing in recent years, are becoming a serious concern; a concern that desperately needs the attention of the media and awareness across our country.

As we see crowds of firemen smother the immense forest fires with water on television news channels, this is not necessarily our best option for stopping these fires. In recent years, scientists have begun setting fires themselves among forests. I too thought this was absurd when I first read about the concept. Why would adding fire fix the problem of frequent and detrimental forest fires?

Controlled burns refer to the controlled application of fire by specialists under specific weather conditions to restore prosperity to ecosystems. By cleansing a forest of dead leaves and other debris left from previous fires, a controlled burn can prevent further devastating wildfires. Without the accumulation of debris, it is more difficult for fires to reach high intensity and spread. These burns can also destroy invasive plants harming forest ecosystems.

Despite the overwhelming positive effects of these controlled burns, the United States Forest Service has banned this practice. There has been massive political pressure to put out every single fire, and these pressures disregard scientific research.

Crystal Kolden, a fire scientist at the University of California, stated “it’s a tough decision, I think, because politically, there’s a lot of pressure to put every single fire out.” The country basically wants to see the nation physically putting out the fires to please citizens by showing us handling the problem hands on, and not start additional ones despite the benefits.

Many scientists sent letters urging our Forest Service to change back their new policy. Banning these instrumental burns restricts the acres that the Forest Service reduces vegetation on, leaving overgrowth that will just be the fuel for destructive fires in the future.

Unfortunately, the Forest Services in the United States receive blame for their poor management of the destructive fires that occur out West. Global climate change deserves the blame, not our nation’s organizations trying to address the problem. Politics must be put aside for this pressing concern for our environment.

Fire fighters blowing extinguishers and water on acres of extensive flames may make the media happy by putting out a single fire, but it is only going to further damage the environment, as it is not going to stop the future fires from erupting. This will only add to the vast vegetation and debris covering the forest floor that will give fuel to future fires.

Forest fires and global warming should not be up for political debate. These concerns need immediate attention and action. Political figures should not be prohibiting successful methods, like intentional burns, for putting a stop to the growing forest fire issue. Politicians are not scientists. They should be listening to the advice and data given to them by scientists and professionals in the field instead of doing what may look good in the media.

Haley Lustbader is a contributing reporter for The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review’s editorial staff. She can be reached at hlustbad@udel.edu.