Opinion: There’s more to Greek life than hazing

ALEX KEATING

Staff Reporter

Last month, the University of Maryland placed several restrictions on fraternities and sororities which make up the Interfraternity Council and National Panhellenic Conference. The school cited “ongoing concern within chapters that we believe necessitate additional university actions, including establishing new reporting mechanisms for hazing.”

This move caught students completely off guard. The lack of transparency from school officials only added frustration. Despite restrictions being lifted and only five chapters remaining under investigation, several organizations have sued the University of Maryland for free speech violations.

It should go without saying, but hazing is never acceptable. The inherent humiliation and degradation have no place in organizations where you are supposed to be equal to every other member. Unfortunately, it is still a very widespread issue across college campuses, despite promises that hazing is not tolerated.

As a member of Greek life at the University of Delaware, situations like this are difficult to hear about. The mere idea of being hazed terrified me when I made the decision to go through recruitment, but I was very fortunate to be welcomed into a chapter that emphasized how pointless and vile hazing is.

The headlines that make the news about Greek life are often not positive ones. It makes me sick to my stomach to see the things that people can do to others, whatever the reason may be. But I also do not think it is fair to classify every organization and member as fitting a certain mold.

Part of the provisions included active members not being allowed any contact with new members. Although that was later modified, I cannot imagine being cut off from active members as a new member. That period is already overwhelming simply because there is so much to learn and get sorted before being initiated. Having mentors and a support system were crucial for me during that time. Restrictions like these just alienate new members and punish people and chapters to whom these allegations were not even specifically directed.

Greek life is different at every school. As much as we try to generalize it, doing so is impossible. Stereotypes surrounding members run rampant everywhere. Especially after growing up in the South, even my own perceptions of rushing and being a sorority member were completely changed when I arrived on campus.

I was able to find a supportive and open-minded group of women that have made being far from home easier. I have been able to grow and experiment as a leader and meet sisters and alumnae from other chapters across the country. I have had the chance to do service projects for amazing organizations that I probably never would have heard about otherwise. It has pushed me to be a better student, friend and person.

I understand my privilege in this situation, because not everyone has positive experiences when it comes to recruitment and/or being in a fraternity or sorority. There is so much work to be done in terms of inclusion, safety and accessibility.

That being said, for so many people, being a member of Greek life is simply a way for students to get involved and meet new people. The connections you make during and after college are invaluable. Personally, it has allowed me to become a part of something bigger than myself, find strengths that I did not realize I had and meet some of my closest friends in the world.

My hope is that more and more people are able to create their own positive experiences in the future. There is still a lot of progress to be made in how Greek life operates. In order for that to happen, though, we need to recognize the current successes so that improvements are realistic, attainable and meaningful.

Alex Keating is an opinion columnist at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at keating@udel.edu.