Opinion: Tweens should not have makeup routines

KELLY HALL

Staff Reporter

Over winter break I wanted to treat myself after a stressful day and use the Sephora gift card that I was given for Christmas. Upon walking through the store’s sliding doors, I bumped into a group of six middle school girls packed around the Rare Beauty display at the front of the store.

After managing my way around the crowd, I headed to the back to get my dry shampoo and hair cream. There, I saw a child on her tip-toes attempting to reach up to the Summer Fridays’ leave- on hyaluronic acid face mask testers, failing every time because she simply wasn’t tall enough to reach the waist-high wall.

A kindergartener should not need a makeup routine.

All it takes is one search on TikTok to see videos of older teenagers and young adults criticizing the recent trend of tweens in Sephora. Young girls around the ages of eight to 13 have been consistently criticized on social media platforms in recent months due to the new influx of them seen at makeup stores, buying out products generally catered towards adults.

The trend is thought to have originated by “Get Ready with Me” TikToks done by famous beauty and skincare influencers such as Alix Earle, Meredith Duxbury and Kylie Jenner, where they show their skincare and makeup routines as they get ready for the day. Young girls see the influencers’ videos becoming popular on their social media feeds and now want to go purchase the products in order to make their own routines and videos.

As a busy college student who sometimes doesn’t even have time for moisturizer in the morning, it’s startling that girls who haven’t even started middle school have a more complicated skincare routine than I do. Tweens are now obsessed with buying – and selling out – products such as serums, eye creams and retinols that they don’t need but want because they see them all over their feeds.

According to VeryWell Health, most people should begin to use retinol in their 20s, as it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Unless these kids are abnormally stressed about their upcoming spelling tests, no girl in elementary school should have wrinkles, meaning they should not need a product that fixes them.

Growing up as a young girl in the age of social media, in which it seems every elementary school girl has an Instagram and TikTok account, can be hard for tweens to not compare themselves to everyone they see. Couple insecurities originating from seeing beautiful women on social media feeds with promotions from influencers to buy expensive makeup products in order to fit in, and it’s no wonder girls these days are consistently trying to get their hands on viral makeup products.

Hopefully the next “viral” trend on social media sites is empowering young girls to believe that they are already beautiful without makeup, as well as promoting anti-consumerist behaviors, understanding that not everything they see online is a necessary purchase.

Kelly Hall is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at krhall@udel.edu