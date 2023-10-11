Opinion: UD Alerts send mixed messages

BY JAKE HARKEY

Staff Reporter

Going to college on a large campus with a massive population of students and faculty in a busy suburban town is what every kid that committed to attend the university was told to expect. When we first arrive at the university, we’re given a bunch of presentations on how this school is the best to attend, how safe it is and about all of the danger-mitigating resources our campus has to offer in case of emergencies.

The main resource the university maintains is their system called “UD Alerts,” which is an automated messaging system that sends us a notification any time there’s a crime or dangerous situation near or on campus. These alerts are supposed to tell us what areas to avoid, what areas to evacuate and essentially all the information we need to know to “keep us safe.”

However, this system does a lackluster job in doing so. When we receive these alerts, we are given information on what seems to be extremely important warnings. You would think that with quick, vague messages, there would be more details added on later, or a more concerted effort in sending out follow-up messages so that we know if areas are safe. Yet follow-ups are rare and informative follow-ups are nearly unheard of.

For instance, last semester, we were all sent a UD Alert about a shooting occurring near Choate Street, off of East Main Street, at around 1 a.m. That first message is the only one we received about the situation. None of us were alerted by the system later on to explain what exactly happened and if anyone was injured or if the shooter was in custody, which left people like my friends and I who frequent that area feeling confused and angered by the lack of information and communication. By the next day, all I heard was speculation from people about what allegedly happened about the shooting, and among that I heard five different stories on the situation.

Living in the American society that we do, we, as students, have become desensitized to a lot of horrible things that can occur on an academic campus, and these messages that lack detail and better communication add onto this desensitization. As students at this university, we should not see a text from the UD Alert system and brush it off because we know that’s the only information we’ll be getting on these situations.

I am tired of seeing alerts that another armed robbery happened near or on campus and then that being all that I hear about it. If someone is committing a crime near my location and is armed while doing so, it should be taken more seriously by the university than it currently is.

As a student at the university, this is not acceptable to me because I feel that the inconsistencies and lack of communication from the UD Alert system shows that this university does not prioritize our safety like they market themselves to. We deserve a more concise and detailed description in the messages we receive from this system and follow-up messages after that to let us know updates on these situations as they are handled by the police and other emergency departments. If our country is not going to set laws in place to help prevent tragedies like mass shootings on academic campuses, then our universities owe us the respect to keep us as “in the know” as possible so we can remain “safe and vigilant” like they’ve told us to do time and time again.

Jake Harkey is a senior communications major at the university and a staff reporter at The Review. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. He may be reached at jakehark@udel.edu.