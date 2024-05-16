Opinion: Uptick in homelessness in Delaware

CHARLOTTE HIGGINSON

Contributing Reporter

The policy theme that I will be discussing is poverty in Delaware. I am specifically interested in homelessness and how rising levels are calling for change, but adaptations have not been made to better aid individuals within this crisis. This topic is particularly interesting as college students are not regularly in contact with homelessness, and I feel as though bringing awareness to this issue is a step towards making a difference in the lives of the impoverished. The rates of homelessness are significantly high, and action must be taken to address this issue.



The homeless population in Delaware is rapidly increasing, and Delaware Gov. John Carney has suggested expanding affordable housing. He hopes to bring attention to rising homelessness and provide economic assistance to unhoused individuals through efforts to boost economic productivity. Affordable housing programs include assistance with rent, down payment assistance when home-buying and, in recent years, subsidies for developers to create affordable housing units, according to a paper on the Assessment of Homelessness.



The state of Delaware supplies interim housing – which includes emergency housing, transitional housing and motel vouchers – in an attempt to support people in immediate need, as found by the Assessment of Homelessness. In reality, all homeless people are in immediate need, but not all have access to the resources available to pull themselves out of the poverty cycle. As homeless rates increase, the supply of affordable housing and interim options has declined, making safe living spaces for the impoverished scarce.



“Homelessness in Delaware” is a University of Delaware paper by Stephen Metraux and Steven Peuquet, of the School of Public Policy & Administration, through The Center of Community Research & Service. The paper analyzes general trends in homelessness within the state of Delaware since 2007. In addition to an increase in homelessness, there has also been an upward trend in unsheltered homelessness, since access to interim housing has become more meager, as indicated by “Homelessness in Delaware.”



There are numerous changes that must be made in order to address homelessness in Delaware and across the country. The most prominent is a need for more numbers in vouchers and shelters, according to Delaware Public Media. Shelter numbers have increased, but the number of those experiencing homelessness, and therefore a need for shelter, is rising at a faster rate. Interim housing is not meeting the demand, per DPM. This can be achieved through a stronger system established to fund interim housing. The homeless community needs more funding to provide more consistent housing resources.



Carney puts a strong emphasis on the potential that homelessness is impacted by weak communities. Without well-knit groups of people and proper support and resources, individuals fall through the cracks, resulting in poverty and homelessness. COVID-19 catalyzed a climb in homeless individuals, forcing people who were on the brink of poverty out onto the streets. During a time of less paid labor opportunities, many who were already fighting to stay in their homes were left with no other option and joined the homeless count.



It is proven that housing disparities are outnumbered by Black individuals, according to Delaware Online. Black Delawareans accounted for 61% of people experiencing homelessness in 2022. Historical racist practices continue today and impact the lives of many. Redlining is a racist governmental tactic in which certain areas of communities are deemed poor. This targets predominantly Black areas of neighborhoods and limits them from taking out loans due to financial risk. Within the realm of homelessness, racism prevents Black families from owning homes in wealthier communities. These changes can not be made overnight; systemic disparities must be addressed in order to properly overturn the racism rooted in our history.



Poverty is everywhere. Whether we as college students see it or not, poverty leads to homelessness, and it is rooted in our society and government as a whole. There is a hierarchy of money and funding priorities that homelessness has not yet reached. As the number of homeless individuals continues to rise, the number of interim housing steadily declines.



We need a strong funding system to provide safe and affordable housing for the impoverished and homeless. It is also imperative that as a society, we look inward at the systemic racism causing disparities on all fronts. COVID-19 worked against us, pulling people out of work and into poverty, but those days are passing. Through a more connected community and proper funding to supply more motel vouchers to those in need, homelessness could be a thing of the past.



Charlotte Higginson is a sophomore human services at the university. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at chigg@udel.edu.