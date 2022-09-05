Opinion: Why all university buildings should be accessible at night

Sarah Wessel/THE REVIEW

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Opinion Columnist

Have you ever met a college student that finishes their schoolwork by 9 p.m.? Probably not. So, why do most of the university buildings close at 9 p.m.? Why are students’ late night options limited to either Perkins, Trabant or Morris Library?

Perkins and Trabant are loud. Morris Library is intimidating at times due to how highly populated it can get and is sometimes too quiet, leaving some students scared to make any noise, even if they are just shuffling papers around. If a student wants to work past midnight, they have to work at their residence, which can be isolating and demotivating. Many students thrive when working in group settings.

A large number of students, including myself, enjoy doing their homework and studying in academic buildings. For example, Brown Lab and Gore Hall have numerous study rooms and classrooms with massive wraparound chalkboards, perfect for group study sessions. These rooms are great options for students who cannot book a private study room in Morris Library or obtain one of the few whiteboards available in Perkins. Despite these buildings being great options, they can’t be accessed after 9 p.m.

It is worth noting that I have been told on numerous occasions that Morris Library is open 24 hours, making it a great place to study. However, we all know this to be false. Morris Library is only open until 11 p.m., and the Nest is open until midnight. One can only stay in the Nest for 24 hours if they get there before midnight.

If leaving buildings open is a safety issue, then students should be able to swipe their ONEcard into the buildings. It’s that simple. The university buildings don’t need to be open to everybody, but students deserve access to them.

Academics aside, safety is another reason that people should be able to get into all university buildings at night. If someone is trespassing and following a student or the student feels unsafe, that student should be able to seek asylum in one of the buildings. Students that are anxious to walk alone on campus could walk through the buildings instead of walking through the green.

College students are infamous night owls and it’s about time that the university acknowledges this fact.