Opinion: Why is UD so white?

In recent years The University of Delaware has prided itself on strides made in student diversity on campus. However, one only needs to take a look around one of their classrooms, glance out across the Green, or observe the sea of white at Grottos on a Friday night to notice that this effort has not amounted to much.

The university’s current student population is 64.7% White, 7.89% Hispanic or Latino, 5.98% Black or African American, 5.19% Asian, 3.22% Two or More Races, 0.126% American Indian or Alaska Native, and 0.063% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islanders, according to DataUSA. This makes the number of enrolled white students 10.4 times that of the next closest group, Hispanic/Latino students.

The large gap between the amount of white students and students of other race/ethnicity groups shows that there is a lot of work to be done in order to make our campus a more diverse environment. Gaps like these are not uncommon in higher education, as many institutions that have historically catered to white students have struggled when trying to adjust to modern diversity standards. But just because numbers like these are not out of the norm does not mean that the university should settle for such an unbalanced student population.

The university clearly knows the importance of maintaining a diverse community as the school developed “An Action Plan For Diversity” during the 2015-16 academic year, where diversity is said to be an “essential element of a university experience.” In this action plan, one of the primary goals listed is “analyzing diversity within the existing UD PCS student body and working to create and retain a more diverse student body.”

The strategies listed for achieving this goal include encouraging diverse learning experiences, assessing pre-college outreach programs to improve recruitment of underrepresented groups, evaluating education programs to improve diverse student success and within six years, ensure graduation rates of historically underrepresented groups are consistent with graduation rates of the general cohort.

This goal seems to be easier proposed than achieved however, as in the years since its inception there has been little visible change in the student body’s demographics. While changes like these don’t happen overnight, these strategies alone seem more like an acknowledgment of the problems at hand rather than taking the necessary action towards actually solving them.

One major factor that has contributed to the university’s overwhelming white student population is the large price tag on undergraduate tuition. Before financial aid, in-state tuition is $14,660 and out-of-state tuition is $36,090. Though the university has boasted that it offers admission to 90% of in-state residents who apply, Delawareans only make up less than 12% of the school’s application pool.

With tuition costs surpassing that of the national average, in-state being $9,349 and out-of -state being $27,023, the cost of going to UD is comparatively very expensive. While financial aid and need-based aid is offered by the university, on average it doesn’t cover half the amount of out-of-state tuition.

Because of this it stands to reason that when the university is considering out-of-state applications, it would direct its efforts towards recruiting students from largely white, affluent out-of-state families. When putting factors like income level above race and ethnicity in favor of offering financial aid to students from underrepresented groups, the large number of admitted white students should come as no surprise.

Another reason cited for this gap is the comparatively lower numbers of applications from students of color. While this may be the case, when applying to colleges the demographic breakdown is one of the first things potential students see. If incoming students do not see their demographic properly represented in the school’s population, it may cause them to turn away from the school altogether in favor of institutions with more inclusive numbers.

For their proposals to have any lasting effect, the university needs to offer more to its non-white students. By making applying to the college more accessible for lower-income families and putting in work to enhance the experience of marginalized students on campus in more specific ways rather than vague ideas, the university can become a more appealing option for a wider demographic of people.

At the very least, an updated action plan seems long overdue. Publicly mapping out a refined course of action to push for a more diverse environment would show that the problem is still on the minds of the school. However, proposals are meaningless on their own; immediate action towards enhancing diverse experiences on campus through more than just a module for students to click through would go a long way to showing the school is still serious about the issue. What was once viewed as acceptable by these institutions has been a dated concept for years. To keep up with the times there needs to be more steps towards meeting these standards now.

Jacob Ahlgren is a student at the university. His opinions are his own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. He may be reached at jacobaa@udel.edu.