Opinion: Why Jordan Love is the trilogy to the smoothest quarterback succession line in NFL history

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the rare qualities and physical attributes to be one of the most complete signal-callers in the history of the National Football League. Love stands at an imposing stature of 6 feet 4 inches tall while weighing a proper 220 pounds, yet still possesses the impressive speed and mobility to run a 4.74 40-yard dash time (0.06 seconds faster than Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ time). He has the arm strength to throw the football a country mile.

However, Jordan Love’s most jaw-dropping attribute that makes him so special, separating him from the pack, is his ability to throw from an unlimited number of arm angles and platforms, along with his ability to complete passes in an endless number of situations. This is known as arm talent and it is extremely rare to possess at this caliber.

Possessing this much arm talent allows Love to play off schedule when needed, giving him the astonishing ability to create outside of the system and win games for his team. Only a handful of other quarterbacks to ever play the game have the ability to match certain throws that Love can make.

Many quarterbacks are able to throw from these different arm angles and platforms while targeting receivers to the underneath levels, attempting to bend short passes around the helmets of defensive lineman and into tight windows between linebackers. However, very few quarterbacks can throw like this while targeting the second level and over the top of defenses.

Arm talent is a different quarterback quality than arm strength, accuracy or precision, or timing or anticipation. It is not necessarily more important, but it is certainly more rare, and possessing this quality elevates a quarterback’s ceiling more than these other qualities. Elite arm talent cannot be taught. A quarterback either has it or doesn’t – and most don’t.

Going into the 2023 NFL season, I felt very confident (and the Packers did, too) to have Jordan Love as their starting quarterback. Love is one of the only professional quarterbacks in the world who possesses this type of arm talent, and therefore it has baffled me all season long to hear the criticism from the media that Jordan Love has received.

In the modern NFL, there are two ways to win a Super Bowl. A team must have an elite quarterback (2022 Chiefs) or an elite scheme paired with a talented roster (2019 San Francisco 49ers). Both are difficult to achieve, but the former path is easier to accomplish than the latter one, as it only takes one draft pick, trade or signing to acquire this quarterback. The latter requires an incredible quantity and consistency of good draft picks and signings in order to succeed.

Jordan Love’s makeup is a continuation of the direction that NFL roster construction is heading since Patrick Mahomes became a starter at quarterback in 2018. Teams are now searching for the next young and dynamic, long-term franchise quarterback who can will their team to a Super Bowl based on talent alone. These quarterbacks are incredibly rare and valuable, and Love is officially entering this tier, as I believed he would.

Green Bay was absolutely correct in drafting Love, even while having Aaron Rodgers as its starter. The Packers were rightfully concerned about what life would have been like without having a long-term starter, and with Rodgers heading into the tail-end of his career, the Packers ensured that they would not have to experience it. After all, this exact method worked 15 years earlier when the Packers drafted Rodgers while Brett Favre was still their starter. Rodgers sat for exactly three years, too.

Love’s special talent will continue to allow him to break out into superstar status and will give the Packers a wide Super Bowl window for many years to come.

The opinions expressed by Jared Wasserman are his own. He may be reached at jaredwas@udel.edu.