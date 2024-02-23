Opinion: Will Florida’s social media ban solve anything?

BY

Staff Reporter

Social media is an unrelenting part of young people’s lives. On the other hand, poor parenting and education should not be.

Florida’s House of Representatives recently approved a bill where children under 16 cannot have social media accounts. This has prompted platforms to delete existing accounts of minors, regardless of parental approval. New accounts will require ID or facial recognition to verify the age of the person creating the account.

With even some Democrats contributing to the Republican-majority House, the vote was 106-13 and will now proceed to the state Senate. Social media is “digital fentanyl…; even the most plugged-in parent or attuned teen has trouble shutting the door against these addictive features,” State Rep. Fiona McFarland said.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, House Speaker Paul Renner believes social media’s effects “are akin to opioids and cigarettes.” Even actress Penélope Cruz characterized it as a “cruel experiment for children.”

Florida is not the first state to impose regulations on social media, however. Last year, Utah released their Social Media Regulation Act, where minors under 18 would be banned unless they had permission from a parent or guardian. Unlike Utah, Florida is taking parental permission out of bounds and won’t even have this stop the ban from being enforced.

However, Utah is already facing lawsuits from these tech platforms, which may see the whole restriction turned on its head. The lawsuits state that these bans violate many rights, including the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and free speech guaranteed by the First Amendment. And I think they may be justified a little bit.

There is a more obvious line of attack to curb this “cruel experiment” that is running waves around teenagers: parenting.

According to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, “70 percent of parents were very confident regarding their awareness of the types of things their child posted on social media” Why is the first solution getting rid of the screens? Kids are not stupid and they have found ways to bypass age restrictions by simply lying about the year they were born.

Simply taking the option away from kids and teens is no safer than them getting addicted to it. If they either don’t know how to use it for positive purposes or find healthy alternatives, then the best option is to educate them on social media.

Media literacy is a tool that helps kids know what to do and, more importantly, what not to do. It helps make them competent, critical and literate in all forms of media so that they can control their interpretation of the things they encounter on the net.

All these things can be done if parents take accountability and do what is necessary to make sure their children have a safe social media experience. However, with these bans, it seems that this accountability is severely lacking. When the government has to fight the “good fight” that parents fail to cover on their kid’s behalf, there is a problem.

Social media has the opportunity to do good, as it helps up-and-coming creative artists platform their work. I recently started sharing my music compositions on YouTube and Instagram and have a way for myself to be noticed as a musician. However, when the few take charge of the playground and turn it into a battlefield where they can say whatever they want without the consequences of publicity, the absence of efficiency shines through the abundance of deficiency.

I personally believe that social media is a neutral tool, neither bad nor good. It all depends on how people use it, create content on it and interact with each other. If what is needed is a change in what people put on these platforms, there is another option besides taking away a screen.

Back in Florida, once the screen is gone, what is the kid to do? This is the same Florida that is banning queer books and even taking them out of schools in general. Education is running itself into the ground, and it’s limiting the ability to express oneself without scrutiny.

Social media just seems to be the farthest thing to prioritize when it comes to children’s safety, especially in comparison to protecting other human rights like abortion and the freedoms of speech and expression to preventing school shootings. It’s even more so when progress can be made by normalizing sitting down and having a talk about their screen time, content creation, and interaction.

Have these talks. Don’t just stand idly by while your kid can be traumatized by something you haven’t personally warned them about. Raise your kids by your own merits – don’t let the screens do all the work.

This might be crass of me to say without context, but for all the talk of machines and AI taking people’s jobs now, there doesn’t seem to be that same motivation to stop it as early and accessible as possible. That needs to change before we start to become trigger-happy with bans and restrictions.

Patricia is a staff reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at pharden@udel.edu.