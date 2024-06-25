Opinion: Women won’t watch the NFL because the NFL won’t watch out for women

MACAYLA COOK

Development Officer

It’s no secret that football is a bit of a boys’ club.

There’s never been a female player in the NFL, nor a female head coach. Female coaches in general did not appear in the league until 2015, when Jen Welter became a defensive coaching intern for the Arizona Cardinals. But recently, the NFL reported a 10% viewership increase for the 2024 Super Bowl, and many sources have accredited the most recent surge to the presence of a certain blonde pop star.

Indeed, the “Taylor Swift effect” has in many ways brought football to women for the first time in the modern era.

Sportico found that women made up 47.5% of this past year’s Super Bowl audience, compared to last year’s 46.7%, which represents a bump of 5 million female viewers; many of whom tuned in so that they could watch “Taylor’s boyfriend” run around with a ball for four hours.

This year’s Super Bowl was also the most viewed television program in American history. So, it’s safe to say those 5 million women made a difference.

The NFL has been quick to profit off of this surge in female viewership, too. Estimates say that Swift’s involvement with the league has garnered hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue for both the NFL as a whole and Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

So, when Harrison Butker, kicker for the Chiefs and owner of a leopard-print tie that would give Tan France a seizure, got onstage at Benedictine College’s graduation ceremony to say that women belong in the kitchen, people were shockingly not thrilled.

Benedictine College is a private liberal arts college in Atchinson, Kansas. It was formed in 1971 when St. Benedict’s College for men and Mount St. Scholastica College for women merged; considering that 58% of colleges and universities were co-ed by 1910, that history speaks for itself.

During his roughly 20-minute speech, Butker made statements about abortion (he doesn’t like it), the LGBTQ+ community (he doesn’t like it) and of course, gender roles in relation to modern feminism (he really doesn’t like it).

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” Butker said. “Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision she would laugh out loud without hesitation and say, ‘Heck no.’”

Please bring Isabelle onto the stage. I would like to hear this ‘heck no.’

Now, as you can imagine, the legions of new female Chiefs fans were deeply upset by the kicker of their team claiming that one of the most important titles they could hold was “homemaker.” This outrage was especially apparent on social media, where the Chiefs received a myriad of hateful comments.

“I can’t watch the game if it’s on during dinner,” an Instagram commenter wrote under the Chiefs’ 2024 home schedule announcement. “I have to make my husband and 14 children dinner. They’re my only purpose in life. I have no other thoughts.”

“Sorry I can’t watch, I’ll miss my fertile window,” another said.

My personal favorite, though, reads, “This is all great, but can somebody please tell me how long you cook a turkey? I’m failing my wifely duties.”

These comments and the hundreds of others like them are receiving thousands of likes, contributing to a massive social media storm calling the Chiefs out for their lack of a statement.

A petition calling to fire Butker currently has over 222,000 signatures.

Many have also taken to social media to criticize the hypocrisy of the Chiefs’ silence, pointing out that no team has profited more from Taylor Swift’s involvement with the NFL.

Even the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica have denounced the statements Butker made, maintaining that they “reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic.”

In wake of all of the hate, the NFL has distanced itself from Butker, claiming that “his views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Yet, looking at this statement, all I can think is…are they really?

As I said before, the NFL has been a boys’ club since its inception. Harrison Butker is just one football player in a very long line that has violated basic women’s rights without anything beyond a slap on the wrist.

Because hey, who needs feminism if he can kick a football?

Throughout its nearly 105-year history, the NFL has consistently struggled with the idea that women are human beings deserving of rights. Even worse is the fact that they especially don’t seem to grasp the concept that it is very easy not to hit women.

Charles R. Ullman & Associates reported that among NFL players, 48% of violent crime arrests are for domestic violence. This is significantly higher than the national average for men aged 25-29, which is 21%.

On the Chiefs specifically, there have been 9 cases of domestic violence since 2000, only 2 of which resulted in charges. The other 7, despite their arrests, continued to play in the NFL, seemingly with no actual consequences. One accused player, Justyn Ross, helped lead the Chiefs to their latest Super Bowl win.

I love Taylor Swift, but even she may not be powerful enough to fix this.

Considering how outspoken Swift has been about feminism, it’s upsetting but unsurprising to see the Chiefs failing to crack down on the larger issue of misogyny among players. Having seen the benefits of Swift’s endorsement, the bare minimum would be to say to those new female fans, “we think it’s wrong for your boyfriends to hit you when they’re mad.”

Now, I do understand that no league is without its flaws, and that sometimes, bad people are still talented. I can acknowledge that (even my beloved Philadelphia Flyers faced a mild scandal this last season in the form of Carter Hart), but the problem arises when nothing is done to remedy the action or prevent it from happening again.

The fact that an NFL player can be arrested for domestic violence one day and score a touchdown on national television the next with barely any impact is, as a woman, extremely disheartening. It essentially tells female viewers that the NFL cares more about athletic prowess than it does about our rights, so why should we bother to watch at all?

Ultimately, until the NFL begins to actually discipline its players for their infractions against women, the league will continue to send the message that it doesn’t care about women’s rights. Because hey, boys will be boys, and as long as they’re playing sports, we apparently don’t care if they hit women. That’s fine with us.

Macayla Cook is a reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at macaylac@udel.edu.