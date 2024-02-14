Parody: “I’m Just Hen”

BY DANNY TULL
Staff Writer
SHAYNA DEMICK
Co-Managing Mosaic Editor
Doesn’t seem to matter what I do,
I feel like chicken poo
No one wants to be chicken fried, oh-oh, I
I have feelings that I can’t explain
Physics driving me insane
All my life, been so polite
But I’ll cluck alone tonight
‘Cause I’m just Hen
Anywhere else, I’d be fried hen
Is it my destiny to live and die
A life of sauce covering me?
I’m just Hen
Where I see fellow students, they see a bird
What will it take for them to see, the student behind the feathers and fight for me?
I wanna know what it’s like to learn
To do the real thing
Is it a crime? Am I not cool when I try to do things?
And is my moment finally here, or am I dreaming?
I’m no dreamer…
Can you feel the Hen-ergy
Feels so real this Hen-ergy
I want to join the Hen-ergy
Students feel my Hen-ergy
Roll Hens!!!
I’m just Hen
Anywhere else, I’d be fried hen
Is it my destiny to live and die
A life of sauce covering me?
I’m just Hen
Where I see fellow students, they see a bird
What will it take for them to see, the student behind the feathers and fight for me?
I’m just Hen (and I’m Henough)
I take pics and other stuff
So hey, hype me up, ‘cause I’m just Hen
My name’s YoUDee (and that’s no lie)
Protect the flock and we’ll be fine
So hey, hype me up, ‘cause I’m just Hen
UD, I’m just Heeeeennnnn!!!