Parody: “I’m Just Hen”

BY DANNY TULL

Staff Writer

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

Doesn’t seem to matter what I do,

I feel like chicken poo

No one wants to be chicken fried, oh-oh, I

I have feelings that I can’t explain

Physics driving me insane

All my life, been so polite

But I’ll cluck alone tonight

‘Cause I’m just Hen

Anywhere else, I’d be fried hen

Is it my destiny to live and die

A life of sauce covering me?

I’m just Hen

Where I see fellow students, they see a bird

What will it take for them to see, the student behind the feathers and fight for me?

I wanna know what it’s like to learn

To do the real thing

Is it a crime? Am I not cool when I try to do things?

And is my moment finally here, or am I dreaming?

I’m no dreamer…

Can you feel the Hen-ergy

Feels so real this Hen-ergy

I want to join the Hen-ergy

Students feel my Hen-ergy

Roll Hens!!!

I’m just Hen

Anywhere else, I’d be fried hen

Is it my destiny to live and die

A life of sauce covering me?

I’m just Hen

Where I see fellow students, they see a bird

What will it take for them to see, the student behind the feathers and fight for me?

I’m just Hen (and I’m Henough)

I take pics and other stuff

So hey, hype me up, ‘cause I’m just Hen

My name’s YoUDee (and that’s no lie)

Protect the flock and we’ll be fine

So hey, hype me up, ‘cause I’m just Hen

UD, I’m just Heeeeennnnn!!!