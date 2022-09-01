Patrick Cantlay wins Delaware’s first PGA Tour tournament

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

Patrick Cantlay made history as Delaware’s first PGA Tour event winner at the BMW Championship at the Wilmington Country Club on Aug. 21.

The event featured 70 of the PGA Tour’s top golfers competing in the second of three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments.

The tournament included the likes of former FedEx Cup champions and former top-ranked golfers Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Ultimately, it was last year’s FedEx Cup champion Cantlay that was able to successfully defend his BMW Championship from last year.

Cantlay finished the tournament scoring with a 14 under-par throughout the event’s four-day span, edging out runner-up Scott Stallings by just one stroke.

After the tournament, Cantlay spoke at his winning press conference about his liking for the Wilmington Country Club’s golf course.

“In general, I like the Northeast [United States] tree line golf courses,” Cantlay said. “This golf course, in particular, rewarded driving the golf ball in the fairway and I did that really well.”

The Wilmington Country Club’s South Course was originally built in 1959 as a 9-hole golf course, before it eventually became an 18-hole course.

The South Course would later be renovated in 2008 as well as last year, following a tornado that damaged the course in 2020.

After decades of hosting several amateur golf events, the Wilmington Country Club received the honor of being the first PGA Tour event in Delaware, announced by the PGA in November of 2020.