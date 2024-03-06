Pee-UD: Best and worst bathrooms on campus

BY JENI NANCE

Staff Reporter

Unsurprisingly, decent bathrooms on campus are hard to come by. Some are too crowded, dirty, cramped or just straight-up inaccessible. Which bathroom you choose to use can make or break your experience. And yes, I say experience, because that’s precisely what it is. I’ve developed criteria to rank the best and worst bathrooms on campus, with a couple of honorable mentions.

My overall criteria is based on size, cleanliness, foot traffic, accessibility and overall vibes. We’ll start with the best bathrooms first…

The Nest: I think this has to be the best bathroom on campus, purely for convenience. The Nest is open all night, so if you’re walking past Morris Library and suddenly need to pee, that bathroom will be your best friend. You can only access it through the side door after the library closes, but at least it’s open.

Not only is it clean, but the vibes are also great. The Nest bathrooms are all-gender, while also having automatic and deadbolt locks. I love the extra security so I don’t have to worry about anyone walking in on me. The toilet is a bit high, so if you’re short, you might have to hop a little to sit comfortably on it.

ISE Lab: ISE is one of my top contenders when choosing a favorite bathroom, especially the one on the ground floor. The stalls are spacious, and the lights are not too bright, giving it a calming ambiance. While it can get decent foot traffic during the day, it’s nearly deserted in the evenings. ISE is also open late, so if you’re walking home and suddenly need to drop a deuce, definitely hit it up.

Gore Hall (Ground Level): I specifically put the ground level of Gore because the vibes are unmatched. This has to be my favorite bathroom on campus. The accessible stall is superior, allowing for a comfortable and somewhat private experience. It has its own sink, so you don’t have to face other bathroomgoers if you need to drop a bomb.

I will say that the seat in the accessible stall is a little high, so I have to hop myself up on it and shimmy a little to get comfortable. But I can look past that.

Dupont Hall: I have found this to be the most convenient for bathroom emergencies that might happen on The Green. Much like ISE, it stays open late and on weekends, and the bathrooms are typically empty. It took longer than expected for me to find it the first time, but I wasn’t disappointed once I did.

Even though Dupont is a bit of a maze, I know I can beeline to the bathroom if I need to. It can get a little bit dark in there and doesn’t have the same aura as other bathrooms, but I’m ranking this one higher because of its – for lack of a better term – accessibility.

Purnell Hall (Third Floor): Some might try to argue with me about this one, but I’ve personally had quite a few good bathroom experiences in Purnell. Now, I only like the bathroom on the third floor. And, yes, that means I will walk up or down multiple flights of stairs just to use the bathroom in that building. But I think it’s worth it. Even though there are only two stalls, they aren’t terribly cramped, they have hooks to hold your bag and little shelves for your phone (that’s important), and the bathrooms don’t get a lot of foot traffic. A lot of the time, I find myself undisturbed there. The third floor also has an all-gender bathroom, which I never noticed on any of the other floors.

Now, for the bathrooms to avoid…

Perkins Student Center: It’s definitely not the worst. However, all of the stalls can be really cramped. It’s also constantly busy with girls coming and going, checking themselves out in the mirror, gossiping and more. So, if you’re pee-shy, this is probably one of the bathrooms you want to avoid. It’s also typically not very clean. This is probably one of the only bathrooms that I’ve noticed isn’t noticeably dirty, and it can get kind of gross. I mean, to be honest, girls can be kind of gross, but it isn’t as kept up with as the other bathrooms on this list.

Smith Hall: I always try to avoid using bathrooms in big lecture halls, but this one is by far one of the worst bathrooms I’ve ever been in. It is incredibly tiny, with only three or four stalls. Lines tend to accumulate around the sinks and out the door because of the poor sink-to-stall ratio. The stalls are also very itty-bitty and require a lot of maneuvering if you’re trying to stuff yourself in there with your backpack in between classes.

Penny Hall: I honestly don’t know how the bathroom stalls could get any smaller, but Penny has some of the tiniest bathroom stalls on campus. The lighting is also terrible. It’s too dark and gloomy. Even the bathroom itself is small. There are only two stalls, so God forbid you’re in there with someone else, because you’re going to be squishing past each other quite uncomfortably. The seats are also really low, so you have to pop a full squat when you sit.

Memorial Hall: This has to be my least favorite bathroom on campus, as I have a personal vendetta against it. I have had a fair bit of classes in Memorial since I am an English major and the department is based there. It was a given that I was going to have to use the bathroom there at some point. But oh my God, it is awful.

It, once again, only has two stalls, and they are inconceivably cramped. A lot of people have classes in Memorial, so it’s almost always crowded. I couldn’t find it the first time I went to use it, because it’s tucked back in a corner. I had to lap the building three times to find it. And, like Penny Hall, the seats are also very low. So, if you’re over five feet tall, say your blessings because you’re hitting the floor.

Kirkbride Lecture Hall: Despite Memorial being my least favorite, Kirkbride takes the cake for the worst bathroom on campus. I won’t even entertain the idea of stepping foot in it ever again. First off, I couldn’t even find it. Like Memorial, I think I lapped the building three times before finding the unmarked bathroom by the elevator on the ground floor. It’s so creepy, and it gives porta potty vibes. It’s just not it. And if you ask me, it’s haunted. I don’t want some random toilet ghost to watch me take a [REDACTED]. No thank you, Moaning Myrtle, I would rather pee behind the building.

As for my honorable mentions, I give you …

Grotto Pizza: If I could give this a superlative, I would give it the nastiest bathroom in all of Newark. The toilets overflow constantly, and the floors are covered by a thick layer of dirt and grime. I would rather pee in a bush than use the bathroom at Grotto ever again. However, it’s mildly convenient since it’s open until one in the morning. They also don’t say anything if you just run to the bathroom. If you’re walking down Main Street and everything else is closed but you desperately need to pee, Grotto is probably your best bet besides the alley right behind it.

Delaware Stadium: The men’s bathroom at the Delaware football stadium seems to be lacking a certain necessary feature…urinals! Ah, yes, the infamous pee wall, a wall with a drain at the bottom to catch the yellow streams that fall upon it. I’d say it’s pretty efficient for large volumes of people with heavy flows, even if it isn’t the most sanitary. This is definitely the strangest bathroom in Newark if I’ve ever seen one.

Chipotle: I personally love the bathrooms at Chipotle. They are just single bathrooms, and while they aren’t the cleanest, I’ve always had a good experience. I never have to worry about someone walking in or hearing me pee. It’s also the perfect spot to birth my burrito baby.

Even though using public bathrooms isn’t ideal and can be some people’s worst nightmares, I hope you find this article helpful when selecting your next bathroom experience. I highly recommend you keep this tabbed in your browser for when you need it in the future.