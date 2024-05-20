People-watching at the reservoir

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

I’m convinced that if I stand on my tippy toes at the top of the Newark Reservoir, I’d see the entire world.

When I cover one of my eyes and focus my sight through the other, I pinch the houses within the centimeter of space between my thumb and pointer finger. I do this secretly, amused, as if this is a discovery I just made. I’ve tried pinching the trees in the distance, but splotches of different colored leaves blend into one.

There are children and elderly couples I spot who do the same. They take short breaks to find different sets of homes to pinch. It comforts me to know that they find pleasure in seeing the world from this point of view.

I wonder if they see their world the same way I see mine.

My favorite part of my walks at the reservoir is the people I meet along the way. I never get anyone’s name, but I feel as if I make various connections through simple waves and head nods. I want to believe that those elderly couples, families and partners wrapped in blankets that collect along the flatter curves of the hill are here for the same reasons I am.

Along my walk, I notice students taking photographs in their caps and gowns. As they gather in blankets, I imagine they are reliving their past four years. Maybe through reminiscing, they have noticed that we are all linked, too. I can’t help but realize that these chapters of their lives are closing and soon they’ll write new ones. It’s bittersweet.

I find nothing more soothing than when the sun sets at the reservoir.

As the colors of the sky fade from a baby blue to a tangerine, the wind picks up and the sun rays can no longer keep us warm. It’s then that everyone walks down the hill.

The bird’s gentle melody can be heard from the bottom, singing a tune that says, “Get home safely.” The couples unravel from their blankets, the parents hold their tired children in their arms and everyone takes a final look at the view before deciding it’s time to leave.

Within the overgrown grass, these people leave tracks of their paths. Each path starts at a different point, but they all meet at the beginning of the hill, intersecting into one. Despite being strangers, we end up in the same place. We’re intertwined and sewn together.

When the sun sets at the end of the day — at the end of our stories — we’ll meet at the beginning once again.