Perkins pasta pop-up: La Casa Pasta joining Local Restaurant Row for first month of spring semester

BY JOSHUA CILIBERTI

Staff Reporter

The spring semester has arrived, bringing not only a fresh start with new classes and opportunities, but also a fresh pop-up restaurant inside Perkins Student Center.

Throughout February, Local Restaurant Row will feature La Casa Pasta, a traditional Italian restaurant that has been serving the Newark community since 1978.

Formerly occupied by Olé Tapas, DE Slider Co., Café Tal and International Food Creations, Local Restaurant Row’s mission is to “create opportunities for local restaurants to serve the UD community and provide diverse on-campus dining options for our guests,” according to university Dining Services’ website.

“I think they’ll be super popular,” junior accounting and finance double major Natalie O’Leary said of the La Casa Pasta pop-up. “It’ll improve campus by offering variety and offering good food.”

The pop-up marks La Casa Pasta’s full entrance into the university’s dining scene, after being featured at Pencader Dining Hall on a weekly basis over the past year.

“[We’ve] gotten a really good response and feedback from the kids,” Gianmarco Martuscelli, president of the Martuscelli Restaurant Group, which owns La Casa Pasta, said in regard to the restaurant’s success at Pencader. “They seem to really like the Italian food from a local place.”

La Casa Pasta’s menu will feature classic Italian dishes such as cheese ravioli, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, salads and paninis.

“Italian food is really good,” O’Leary said. “I want good quality food, a decent portion for not a lot of money because we’re college students.”

According to Martuscelli, all entrées will follow the restaurant’s homemade recipes and be cooked on-site at Perkins, using fresh pasta and sauce prepared daily at La Casa Pasta’s main location in South Newark.

“We’re like more of your traditional, old-school Italian. Our sauce comes from Italy and our pastas are made in-house,” Martuscelli said. “We were able to do whatever we wanted on the menu.”

As Local Restaurant Row operates on a rotating schedule, La Casa Pasta will give way to another local business at the end of the month. However, according to Martuscelli, if the demand is strong enough, there is the possibility it could return in the near future.

“This is a new thing for us,” Martuscelli said. “If it goes really well, we’ll just continue to go with it.”

The Martuscelli Restaurant Group also operates Klondike Kate’s on East Main Street along with the Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina, located in Chesapeake City, Maryland.

According to the GrubHub app, unlike at many of the retail food outlets across campus, La Casa Pasta will not be eligible for meal exchange, a component of the university’s residential dining plans that allow students to swap a dining hall meal swipe for one to be used at on-campus restaurants.

“Being able to swap a dining hall meal for a restaurant meal is a really good option and helps students not get tired of eating on campus,” O’Leary said.

Following its run at Perkins, La Casa Pasta will resume its service at Pencader Dining Hall, operating a weekly dinner station throughout the remainder of the spring semester.

Regardless of the location, Martuscelli believes his restaurant’s presence will enhance the dining experience for all students.

“Let’s face it. Who doesn’t like chicken parm, spaghetti and meatballs or penne?” said Martuscelli.