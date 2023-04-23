Personal essay: An unfamiliar silence

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Staff Writer

It was one of those idyllic childhood days, so sunny you can’t help but squint as you remember it, when I heard the strangest, most frightening noise in the six or so years of my existence. It has oddly been – and I really couldn’t tell you why – ingrained in my memory as a cartoonish, bouncy sort of noise. It’s especially odd given that the recollection bears no resemblance to what would eventually become a fact of my life. In any case, the mysterious din was enough to make me queasy with fear and ask to be taken inside.

It was later explained to me that this was a routine test of Ohio’s Hamilton County’s Outdoor Warning Siren System, utilized for tornado warnings. Testing takes place on the first Wednesday of the month at noon, and it has since then been a part of my mental calendar (as you might imagine, the overcast day in which the sirens accidentally went off was a troubling one). Tornado drills were as standard as fire drills throughout my school days. In these scenarios, I’ve learned to listen for the sound of a train, keep an eye out for swirling clouds and beware of a greenish tinge outside. The difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning has been etched into my brain, and while I have not yet had the need for such information, I know what to do if I find myself driving when a tornado nears.

For all of the tornado risk that’s maintained a presence in my life, I’ve never actually witnessed or been in especially close proximity to a tornado. There have been, however, a handful of times where I have been in the midst of a legitimate threat for tornadoes.

During a particular afternoon in grade school, I can recall cloudy skies and concerned teachers and parents, and, upon getting home, I grabbed as many stuffed animals as I could and ran to my basement, distraught for those I had to leave behind. Nothing happened.

In high school, dark, rapidly-advancing storm clouds suddenly appeared. I alerted my teacher once I heard the sirens and we all huddled cross-legged in the building’s lowest level, covering our heads and facing the walls. Nothing happened.

Then, there was a particular instance where we were all still getting acclimated to pandemic lockdowns. After the weatherperson admonished us to get to a safe space (AKA, an interior room with no windows), my mother and I sat on the floor of our basement bathroom, discussing where I’d go to university as we waited for the chaos to hopefully pass. Nothing happened. But I did decide on Delaware.

And, sure enough, during my very first week here, it seemed like something may happen. I was in a Zoom class in my dorm when I got a tornado warning alert on my phone. It was something I’d been preparing most of my life for. Imagine my horror when I saw people still walking outside.

I ran to my building’s basement, and my heart sank when I found myself surrounded by basement windows – the exact structures you’re supposed to avoid in these situations. I debated whether it may be wiser to just huddle in my closet on the third floor of the building. All the while, and as far as I could tell, I was pretty much alone in my alarmed frenzy. And although the warning soon ended, it was a confusing experience to come to terms with, to say the least.

Of all the things I expected to lose when I came here, a routine concerning a meteorological phenomenon was not one of them. Through my conversations with Delawareans, I’ve come to understand that, while they happen, as during spring break, tornadoes just aren’t all that common here – at least in New Castle County. Even as I wrote this, I had to pull up the sound of the siren online just to recall it, and while tornadoes no longer maintain a prime spot on my brain’s list of day-to-day worries, the blast certainly hasn’t grown any less disturbing. And even though this weather threat has generally diminished, when a warning does happen, it’s not any less pertinent or frightening, either.

I suppose coming to terms with this has been a masterclass in adapting to my surroundings – not necessarily in the sense of dealing with a new unknown, but more in coming to terms with a lost familiarity. Perhaps that’s why I’ve still not gotten over this; it hasn’t been so much an adjustment as it’s been a total shift in perspective, something to not worry as much about. At the same time, though, I just can’t let my guard down. I can’t forget where I’ve come from.