Personal essay: Forgetting what I know and feeling small

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

On the other end of the call, my mom cuts me off to say, “Tell me in English,” to save me the trouble of stumbling over my words. The language that was once mine fails to feel familiar. By the end of every poorly worded sentence, I can only apologize for the mess my mother has to untangle and try to understand.

The other day, a mother and her child walked past me. I heard the little girl’s voice and noticed her Spanish tongue. She made me smile as she cracked jokes with her mother. Through the sound of her mother’s laugh, I realized that the young girl’s sentences were much more fluent than mine.

“Que tristeza”; the small things that I should know, I’ve lost with time.

My mother acknowledges this every time we speak. The hard truth is that I’ve drifted away from myself. It’s something we both agree on. My identity and mind have grown apart. Muscle memory has failed me.

I notice it when I try to meet someone new. As a kid, making a friend was simple. Now, at the age of 19, saying “hello” to a stranger feels beyond my capability. This happens often; I imagine conversation being made, but it fails to become my reality.

Some days, I forget how to walk, as if the ground beneath me is new. Like a newborn baby deer learning to walk on its weak legs, I struggle to walk in a straight line. Sometimes, I repeat to myself, “One foot in front of the other,” attempting to make sense of something I already know.

At night, I even forget how to breathe. My chest rises with each sharp inhale. It’s not until I feel lightheaded that I realize I’ve been holding my breath for too long. I then exhale until I feel my lungs collapse, then hold again. Each cycle is different, but I attempt to inhale, exhale and hold until it becomes natural.

I forget the smallest things, turning my second nature foreign and leaving me here wondering if I’m even writing this “correctly.” Second-guessing has become a habit of mine. It’s the reason why I am the way I am. But what if what I know about myself isn’t true? It’s a question I often ask.

On the brink of my 20s, my identity has slipped from my fingers. There’s a version of myself that exists elsewhere that is rarely known. That person exists as a product of love. Distance and isolation have turned me into a blank canvas. It’s as though I forgot how to be somebody, my unique qualities lost.

Maybe all of this is a natural part of growing up. At least I try to convince myself that is the case. I’ve heard we are always becoming new versions of ourselves. Perhaps this is my clean slate.

“La luna siempre estará con nosotros,” my mother reminds me when we call to say goodnight. It means the moon will always remain with us. These were the last few words my mother left me with before I left home. In moments like these, I repeat this phrase over and over again. Moments when I notice there’s so much I don’t know, or question the things I do – moments when I feel lost.

I know the moon is always here with me. But lately, it feels so far. “Demasiado lejos.”