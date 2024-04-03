Personal essay: I’ll never be a city girl

GRACE KEARNS

Staff Reporter

Despite growing up just five miles outside downtown Pittsburgh, I am not a city girl.

In the summer, my favorite adventures involved hopping on the light rail and catching a baseball game at PNC Park or a concert on the North Shore. When I was not exploring Pittsburgh, I visited my older siblings in the places they had learned to call home: Philadelphia, Columbus and Raleigh-Durham. Yet, despite this exposure to cities, I would never consider myself a city girl.

Cities have always made me incredibly nervous. As someone who has grown up in a generation desensitized to gun violence, with lockdown drills starting in second grade, I felt nervous anywhere with large crowds. Cities, though, were the worst.

So, it made sense for me to spend one month in an unfamiliar city on the other side of the world, right?

Wrong.

Deciding to study abroad in Melbourne, Australia, meant deciding to be uncomfortable for one month. I knew this when I applied. I intentionally made this choice because, to me, growing up means becoming comfortable with the uncomfortable.

When I landed in Melbourne, guns inevitably crossed my mind; they always do when I pass through airport security. However, it was not until my third night, when I went out to a karaoke bar with my friends, that the thought crossed my mind again.

I approached a girl about my age, asking her to take a photo of me with my friends. Noticing my accent, she exclaimed, “You’re American!” I laughed and nodded. After snapping the picture, she introduced herself as Phoebe and gushed for a moment about how cool it was that we were all Americans. The moment ended when she asked: “Wait … you guys don’t have guns, do you?”

All at once, three days’ worth of scary thoughts rushed into my mind. For the first time, I had gone nearly 72 hours without worry… and that made me worry. Had I let my guard down? Had I even been careful the past few days? It was not like me to go out at night without carefully scanning the crowds around me and taking note of the security measures at every venue. It was not like me to be this comfortable.

I later found that, while this feeling of safety and security is rare for an American, it is pretty common for Australians. While we average about 1.2 guns per person in the United States, Australians yield only 0.13 guns per person. Guns were not on my mind here because, frankly, they did not need to be.

Over the next month, interactions like the one I had with Phoebe happened again and again – some more hostile than others. At the Queen Victoria Market, a visibly drunk man stumbled over to me. Pointing at my pockets, he shouted at a completely inappropriate volume: “Where’s your gun, American? Huh? Let’s see it.” My face, I’m sure, went ghost white.

At the Australian Open, two Australian boys, decked head to toe in American flag tank tops and red, white and blue face paint approached my friends. They were Tommy Paul’s biggest fans. However, once they discovered our group was American, they were far more interested in hearing about guns than watching their hero.

“How many guns do you guys have?”

“You don’t have any guns?”

“No way.”

“Why don’t you have a gun?”

“Doesn’t everyone have guns?”

Their questions were never-ending. At this moment, I wondered if everyone who heard my accent assumed I was a gun-toting, Second-Amendment-lover.

During the third week, my travels brought me to Tasmania to tour the Port Arthur convict settlement. While I was familiar with the dark history of Australian convicts, I was unfamiliar with the even darker past that haunted these grounds. In 1996, a gunman opened fire on the Port Arthur property, killing 35 people.

I was not necessarily phased to learn this. In America, we hear statistics like this all the time. Instead, the statistic that stuck with me was that this was the second most recent mass shooting in all of Australia. In 2023 alone, there were 656 mass shootings in the U.S., averaging almost two per day. In the 25 years since Port Arthur, Australia has had one.

It was at this moment that I realized I had been lied to my entire life. Growing up, we were told that we cannot live every day in fear of gun violence. We were told that we cannot just stay home because we are scared of getting shot. The justification? “It can happen anywhere.”

For a while, I believed this. I went to school every day, traveled to Florida each year with my family and went to movie theaters, malls and concerts. Wherever I went, I had the intrusive thought, and then I pushed it aside because “it can happen anywhere.”

It cannot happen anywhere. It can happen anywhere that responds to mass shootings with only “thoughts and prayers.” It can happen anywhere in the U.S.

Mass shootings do not happen in Australia anymore, because Australians demanded policy change. And it worked.

For the rest of my trip, I really tried to take in what it felt like to be free of my deepest fear. At the beach, I could clear my head and take the best nap of my entire life. On the tram, I could immerse myself in a book I had been dying to read. Strolling through the city, I could put in my AirPods and romanticize my errands with some of my favorite music. I was able to let my guard down.

Although America is allegedly the land of the free, this was the first time since second grade that I experienced total freedom. I could not help but daydream about what my life could look like living here – living every day with total freedom.

Still, my time in Australia did not make me want to move there. After all, America is my home. I thought that experiencing effective gun policy in Australia would make me anti-American, but instead, it revived the little hope I had left in our country.

Sometimes, it feels like “thoughts and prayers” and “never again” is all we will ever get from the government. However, experiencing such comfort and security everywhere I went in Australia made this reality feel more possible. If they can do it, why can’t we? I think we will get there someday.

For now, next time I’m in Pittsburgh, I plan to hop on the tram, pop in my AirPods and open a good book. That feels safe to me now.