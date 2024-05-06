Personal essay: Let’s not forsake the postcard

NADYA ELLERHORST

Executive Editor

A few months ago, I walked into the National 5 & 10 on Main Street on a mission: to find highly stylized, aesthetically pleasing postcards of the university to send to relatives who have never set foot in the state. I was unpleasantly surprised to learn that my best bet would be to visit Rehoboth Beach, after a staff member informed me that the company that supplied the store with postcards is no longer printing them.

I still send mail. I still look forward to mail. Catch me at the counter of my neighborhood post office, carefully considering which limited edition stamp sheet to buy or staring way too hard at the sea of greeting cards and jewel-toned envelopes in the aisles of any given Hallmark. Find me at the gift shop of a locale or landmark, pensively spinning the display case of postcards on the hunt for the perfect image. And know that I consistently check my campus mailbox, even though I can’t recall ever giving anyone my campus address.

Despite my postal enthusiasm, I haven’t been sending or receiving postcards my whole life. Moving to the East Coast (where I have no family relations) to attend the university brought with it trips to a variety of new towns and sites and a burning desire to share it with those who couldn’t be there with me.

Enter postcards: Cheaper to mail than souvenirs and knick-knacks, yet much more effective than a simple photograph sent via phone.

On my very first visit to the university, I can recall being able to buy postcards, rows of them available on that little turnstile-thing that used to be in the 5 & 10. At a certain point, I was even given postcards by the university, with images of Du Pont Hall and the Twilight Induction Ceremony printed on the thick paper. But while my enthusiasm for sharing my adventures hasn’t waned, it seems like general interest in postcards may have done so without me noticing.

Sending postcards is like mailing snapshots of our world – it’s educating. I, for one, have shared pieces of things I’ve loved with others who may not otherwise ever get the chance to see them: an image of Yayoi’s Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – My Heart Is Dancing into the Universe.” A photograph of a panda cub holding a pink heart from the Smithsonian National Zoo. The meeting halls of Philadelphia’s Masonic Temple.

Sure, a postcard recipient can simply Google an image of whatever you sent them. That’s all very good and well, but tell me where the fun – and, perhaps more importantly, tangibility – is in that.

A certain weight is sometimes lost when you opt to spontaneously send a photograph of something to someone on your phone. When you take a moment to look for something that a friend or family member can hold, that they can keep forever (and imbue it with a little part of yourself, too), this gesture becomes all the more meaningful. And postcards can be a welcome splash of color and wonder among an otherwise bland pile of envelopes in the mail.

Look, I’ll be the first to admit that postcards can be an occasionally clumsy form of communication. As soon as you add a stamp, you often lose a sizable chunk of your writing space. There’s no return address. Your message is pretty much public, meaning there’s only so much you can say. And you may have to brave a bit of a walk to your nearest mailbox or post office in order to send it.

But a postcard, by its very design, acknowledges that sometimes you don’t need to say much; a simple, “Hey! Saw this and thought of you. Hope you’re well!” will often do. And those few extra minutes you spend on sending it to someone makes the art of mailing postcards just a little grander.

With that said, I don’t think postcards have completely fallen out of fashion. I spent last summer living in Washington, D.C., where practically every tourist hotspot sold cards bearing images of a cherry blossom-ensconced city (even though the blossoms had long wilted by then). As a frequent visitor of art museums, I’ve often found that the cheapest souvenir you can get is a 99-cent postcard featuring a variety of institution masterpieces. And I know people who may not send postcards, but still collect and compile them to commemorate the places they’ve been.

Just the same, I left the 5 & 10 a bit disheartened for the future of my newfound means of sharing discoveries. After all, in this fast-paced day and age, the term “snail mail” carries with it a healthy hint of contempt. While I’m an enthusiastic sender of postcards, I can’t say that I’m a frequent recipient of them. If people have lost interest in postcards, it shows, but I hope it’s not too late.

I haven’t found any postcards in Newark since. But don’t think I’ve stopped looking – or checking my mailbox.