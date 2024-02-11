Personal essay: My first heartbreak

SHAYNA DEMICK

Co-Managing Mosaic Editor

I experienced my first breakup the day before fall semester. The breakup came out of nowhere (and I truly mean nowhere). Though it was a breakup, it left things uncertain between us. It was painfully unclear whether the breakup was temporary or if it was simply diluted to soften the blow. This ambiguity left me confused as thoughts circled my mind.

I had no idea how I was supposed to endure three whole classes the next day without spiraling and collapsing into tears.

That night, a friend who lives 45 minutes away came over to support me. We talked through what happened – and neither of us could rationalize my ex’s decision. When a 16-month relationship abruptly ends, it’s normal to seek a logical explanation. When there isn’t one, it’s incredibly frustrating. How could I accept such a sudden and paralyzing life change with no explanation?

Despite this devastating event, I felt a need to persevere. Fortunately, I am incredibly stubborn, and I refused to let a seemingly insurmountable obstacle blemish my transcript. With that said, I went to my first class of the semester. Unsurprisingly, I didn’t process anything that the professor said as I held back tears.

Immediately after my class, the floodgates opened. I ran to my car, collapsed in the backseat and wailed like a child. I was embarrassed by my fragility, but I lacked appropriate coping mechanisms for emotions of this kind. I had no choice but to skip my second class.

At that moment, I realized that I would have to grieve. Breaking down was a necessary part of my healing journey, and I let my emotions run their course. I needed to practice self-compassion, so I proceeded to cancel all obligations and asked others for patience and understanding.

It’s difficult to describe heartbreak. For me, the feelings manifested as a sharp pain in my chest, throat constriction, nausea and faintness. I discovered that heartache is not metaphorical. Between the distressing thoughts and psychosomatic ailments, I was too overwhelmed to do anything other than cry and sleep.

After commiserating with someone who had recently experienced a similar devastation, I felt equipped to drive home, where I crawled into my bed and fell asleep. I later called my friend who told me this would be the best thing to ever happen to me, but I was incredulous. Something so unfair and traumatic couldn’t end up being beneficial, or so I thought.

For the following week, I couldn’t eat, drink or do anything other than go to class. My loved ones criticized my choice to neglect eating, but it wasn’t a choice. My body’s refusal was so profound that I couldn’t swallow more than a couple of bites of food. I wasn’t proud of this, but I was proud that I practiced basic hygiene and attended all but one of my classes.

With determination and support, I was able to resume taking care of myself and get back into my normal routine. Fast-tracking my healing, I convinced myself that I was over my breakup. I downloaded dating apps and started looking for a new partner. The part of me that didn’t buy my act knew this was merely a distraction, but the prospect of moving on was too tempting not to entertain.

I’m known for shamelessly airing out my dirty laundry, but I don’t believe dissing my ex is beneficial for me or this story, so I won’t. In fact, we soon got back together, but I was immediately struck with emotional whiplash. This decision was undoubtedly a mistake, but it was a powerful lesson as well.

I was only three weeks into my healing journey when we got back together, so I lacked the distance from my own subjectivity to evaluate this choice. I thought that I’d realized my worth and gained self-respect, but that was not the case. I was too caught up in hopeless romanticism to consider whether or not my ex and I were even compatible.

The second breakup was inevitable, but it was still painful. I wanted to go back in time and do things differently. I wanted more power over the situation. However, I needed to acknowledge the finality of the event and move forward.

I’ve spent enough time feeling like a victim. While I know I deserved better and that my painful feelings were valid, I now frame this experience as an opportunity for learning and growth.

It took months for me to realize that the friend who told me this breakup would be the best thing that ever happened was right. In the weeks following my breakup, I reached out to loved ones who I had drifted away from while in my relationship. I found that friends can bring as much joy as a romantic partner (sometimes more).

During the relationship, I neglected my friends and my passions. I stopped reading, crafting, journaling and, most importantly, being alone. I spent so much time doing rather than being that I forgot how to exist as an individual. I knew how to love others, but I had forgotten how to love myself.

Since my breakup, I have been reading, crafting, writing and socializing more. I’ve made many amazing friends and memories, and I’ve grown much closer with my family. I’ve learned about myself and I reset my priorities. By reclaiming my autonomy and my individuality, I have emerged better from this experience.

I realize that romantic love isn’t everything, and it certainly isn’t worth the loss of myself and my passions. I miss my relationship less each day, and I’m grateful for all the incredible people that I have in my life. Despite the turmoil, I managed to succeed in my classes, my research, my figure skating and my writing during this time. I proved to myself how resilient I can be and that I don’t have to take on life’s challenges alone. Above all, I’ve learned that growth isn’t linear, and that’s okay.

My first heartbreak was painful, but because of it I have learned valuable lessons about life. I am a happier, more mature and more gracious person. And for that, I am grateful.