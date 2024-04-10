Personal essay: Starting therapy: The radical act of getting help

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

What does the word “help” conjure in your mind? Shame? Weakness? What about the word “independence?” Power? Admiration?

Why is that? Why do we as a culture view these words and their connotations as juxtaposed?

I recall first wrestling with the tension between those words as I began to struggle with the thoughts nestled deep within the crevices of my mind. What would my friends think of me if I told them I was getting help? What if my therapist wouldn’t understand me, seeking only to diagnose me with an illness that, once made salient, I’d never be rid of?

These fears kept me paralyzed, unwilling to let anyone know that behind my smile slept monsters that I knew would, without intervention, slay me. Realizing that I needed help already made me feel like a failure. Actually taking the steps to get help? Completely life-shattering.

I opted to stay in denial, letting the weight of my past grow so heavy that it began to crack my very spirit. My life began to be measured not by the promise of a new future, but by the anguish of the past as each and every trauma that I faced cemented itself with that which I had already suffered. Still, I dug my heels further into the ground, disarming any concern my support system showed with a flimsy “No, I’m fine.”

I began to assume that everyone lived this way, perpetually dragging their thoughts around like a ball and chain. Always having something, someone, someplace to worry about – only concerned with making it to the next day.

Years dragged on, and, slowly losing my grasp of my burden, I began to sink into the ground. I began to grow desperate to find release, but no amount of writing, crying with my friends or other distractions made the weight go away.

“Promise me,” a close friend of mine told me after what was becoming daily breakdowns, “Promise me that you will get help.” I wanted to tell him “Yes! I do need help! I know it, deep within my ailing bones, that I have grown far too tired to continue living this way!” But all I could utter was a simple lie: “I’m fine.”

What does that say about our culture? Of us? Why do we deem the failure of a society to be when its people are weak and broken down, failing to consider what breaks us down in the first place?

What does it say of us that we, as college students, as workers, as Americans, place our focus only on our ability to produce and become, to the extent that we are willing to destroy our sense of self in the process?

Why is taking care of ourselves deemed a luxury, a privilege? A reward to be earned through backbreaking physical and mental labor, to be consumed like a glass of wine – sparingly, indulgently, in secret – anything more being grounds for accusations of laziness, ridicule and shame.

I found myself asking the same questions as I caved and began looking into local therapy practices in secret, almost hoping that no one was accepting new clients as if to say “Oh well, I tried.” For a long time, they weren’t.

I was content for months in this space of deferred acceptance. I knew faintly that one day, likely in the far-flung future, I would possibly need help. Today, though, and possibly tomorrow, too, the monsters could sleep for just a little longer.

Deferred acceptance, I would soon realize, isn’t acceptance.

I woke up one cold November morning, months after initially searching for practices taking new clients, completely submerged. Finally, I had sunk; all I had suppressed for years had taken its revenge and swallowed me whole instead. Still, I found myself resisting help. Eighteen credits worth of assignments began to pile up, and, for the first time ever as a student, I didn’t believe I could finish them.

Grief for men that I never allowed myself to miss suddenly resurfaced, and I wept for them all at once. My gender, which I hadn’t had the energy to perceive as anything other than male, demanded my attention at once. I found myself on the verge of tears at the end of every varsity eSports match. Even close losses shattered any sense of worth I had not only as a player, but as a person. As my nose ran and my forehead grew sweaty from exhaustion, I knew then that I’d been defeated. I’d lost.

“I need help.”

The same day: an email. The local therapy practice that completely ignored my first email months prior was now taking clients. I knew then that I had a choice to make: Either continue to be ensnared in a prism of guilt – to continue to be a victim of a society that tells us we come second to our productivity – or take the first step towards a future where happiness isn’t a delicacy, but a birthright.

As all that I had been programmed to believe screamed at me to stop, I requested and completed the patient intake questionnaire and waited for a response, hoping against hope that my email would be sent to spam.

I had my first appointment the following week. I was terrified, ashamed. I stared at the person’s face in the Telehealth video feed, confined to a tiny box in the corner of my iPad. That person, I thought, seemed so trapped, so sad, so small. Only after my therapist joined the call and said gallantly “Hi, Percy!” did I realize that the face was my own.

To my surprise, I scheduled another appointment for the following week. And the week after. And the week after. The shame began to dissipate as I realized that I, you and everyone else in the world have nothing to be ashamed of in asking for help.

At the end of each session, the burdens that I carried with me for years on end began to dissipate, drifting effortlessly back into my past as if the weight they once carried was only imagined.

I believe now that asking for help is the most powerful thing that one can do. We are taught that admitting that you aren’t meant to brave a world that can be so cruel, so difficult and so complicated alone is the ultimate act of cowardice. I, too, agreed with this statement once.

I finally understand that relying on others is a testament to your humanness: a trait that no one can ever steal away from you.