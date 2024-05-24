Personal essay: The constant reminder that I am enough and that I am valued

TYLER JOHNSON

Staff Reporter

I have an upbeat personality and rarely voice my struggles. This might make you think I handle everything like a champ. The truth is, half of the time I’m worried and overthinking almost every little thing in my life.

These little things can be as simple as waking up and figuring out what I want to wear for the day. I want to be comfortable and look like myself but not appear uncool or boring. Then I have to remind myself to stop caring about what others think.

I also go through this thought process for things that require me to step out of my comfort zone, including sharing my talents or putting myself out there to compete against others who may be more experienced than me.

I think my tendency to worry and having a lack of confidence may be the result of various childhood experiences. Sometimes, being different felt like a bad thing – that I had to be what others wanted me to be. It was like I had to be perfect in everyone’s eyes.

Even when I tried to be perfect, I didn’t feel like enough. I would constantly stress about making myself appear better and often talk down to myself.

The most common example is unintentionally comparing my life to others. Whether in real-time or on social media, I’d see other people my age doing all these amazing things: traveling the world, seeing famous people, getting their dream jobs and crossing other things off their bucket lists.

When I’d think and look at myself, I often felt insufficient. I was never able to acknowledge my self-worth and grew shy, anxious and insecure.

I’d even think negatively about my physical appearance. Despite always being one of the oldest kids in class, I was shorter and not as muscular as the other boys.

I also had a unique personality. I was more quiet and friendly, not loud or tough. Unlike most of the guys I grew up with, I would listen and empathize with others when something was wrong.

I didn’t share the same interests as other guys, whether it be sports, television shows, video games or musical artists. No matter how often I told myself that it was okay, I didn’t believe my words.

As a teenager, I began to explore new things and was more focused on bettering myself without worrying about others’ opinions. I started to feel more comfortable with myself by finding people who shared some of my interests and didn’t make me feel bad for being different. I became full of life, always encouraging and giving joy to others.

I’m the kind of person who speaks his mind and accepts others as they are. I always tell people, “No matter what, you’re a person. That’s the first thing that matters.”

Around this time, I saw that I wasn’t the only person who had this sentiment. Some of my childhood friends just wanted someone who appreciated all the things they were rather than what they weren’t. I took that to heart and wondered how I internalized this way of thinking.

As a young adult, I now see myself as selfless, outspoken, resilient and passionate. I can accept that just because I haven’t done the same things as everyone else, it doesn’t mean I won’t or that I have to keep up at their pace.

In general, I’ve learned there’s no point in creating and setting a standard for living. You end up wasting your life trying to accomplish something impossible to achieve.

I know that I’ll have my doubts every now and then. However, I count my blessings. Each day, I become stronger and more secure. I know I’m enough and have value, and the only person’s approval I need is my own.