Personal essay: The detriment of studying yourself

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

It is difficult.

You want to feel that everything is in your control. You want to escape the historical confines that bind you to where you stand, but you know you cannot. You know you will never be able to.

Being the subject of the injustice you study leaves you at a crossroads between academic enlightenment and the following hopelessness.

I do not have the privilege to walk away from the history of slavery. I do not have the privilege to walk away from the history of homosexuality being categorized as a mental illness, one that was punishable by law. And I certainly do not have the privilege to walk away from the intersection of these two histories. Its messiness inhibits it from being spoken of in academic and activist spaces alike.

How am I supposed to take care of myself as I carry this knowledge with me each and every day of my life? My mind and bones ache as I witness echoes of history ripple throughout my own daily experience. Even infractions such as a microaggression at the grocery store are inextricably linked to the same white supremacy that led to my existence on this land on which the store was erected.

It seems almost antithetical that having such knowledge of the structural violence that plagues my daily existence would serve as a hindrance to my mental health. If I can name and recognize the systems of power that systemically seek to diminish the existence of both myself and people like me, would I not be empowered to demolish said systems?

I, too, believed this to be true.

That was until I realized that I was the only Black person in most of my classes, as we are systematically programmed to struggle and ultimately fail at continuing our education. Until I realized that every discussion regarding race relations fell unevenly upon me, as if I was to become an oracle of a form of forbidden knowledge – a self-sacrificing hero, willing to simplify my own experiences into words that are easy enough for my peers to chew, swallow and promptly forget about. Until I realized that my Blackness makes me unpalatable to my own queer dating pool. The historical erasure of all but white, cisgender perspectives causes racial tensions to trickle down even in minoritized spaces, and queer Black folks like myself become ostracized from both of the communities they are supposed to call home.

And still, you want to feel that everything is in your control. You want to feel that you are above these frictions. You want to believe that your life, in the ultra-progressive year that is 2024, is insulated from what you read in your classes. You want to believe that the enslaving, the murdering and the capitalistic exploitation of Black people occurred in a distant, faraway nation that just so happens to share the same name as our own. You want to believe that the legalization of same-sex marriage in the United States in 2015 has set you free from all sources of bigotry, while the internalized homophobia and colorism instilled in you from centuries of exclusion and othering wracks both your body and consciousness in sleep and wake.

You want to escape the historical confines that bind you to where you weep, but you know that you cannot. You know that you will never be able to.

In seeing these historical connections, at times, I find the enlightenment to be too heavy. These courses are not just classes to me. They are living, breathing tellings of the life that I must continue living long after my final paper is graded. They make salient the je ne sais quois that leads me to question my sanity day in and day out, unable to parse the dimension in which I am overreacting. The dimension in which the very bigotry I’ve studied makes itself so covert – so insidious that, even in cases where it is present, I must be overreacting then, too.

And then, like all classes do, they end.

While the teachings slowly disintegrated from my peers’ minds, they ingrained themselves deeper and deeper into my own, the lessons repeated in an exchange on the street or hurtful comments from a friend. Or, in the way that the professor’s eyes drift lazily to a white student as they read the name “Percy Allen” on the attendance sheet – the way their bewilderment leaks through their face when they realize the name belongs to the only Black student in the room.

Sometimes, I feel it would have been better to have continued to live in ignorance. I believe that, had I chosen to remain blissfully unaware of the fact that the nation in which I was stolen away to at most tolerates my presence, perhaps my life would have been easier. I would not have to question how a potential dating partner would have felt about me if I was lighter and more masculine. I would not have to question if the person reviewing my writing meant that I was eloquent for someone of my race or genuinely well-written. I would not have to live in a state of surveillance and hypervigilance, expected to both become perceptive of the systems of power that bind me while also transcending my status as a victim of said systems.

It is difficult. I want to escape the historical confines that bind me to where I stand, but I know that I, alone, cannot.