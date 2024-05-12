Personal essay: The fear of asking for academic help as a “gifted kid”

ALIYAH JACKSON

Staff Writer

As a kid, nothing feels greater than the adults around you constantly dwelling on how smart you are. From teachers at school to family members and people at my church, it wasn’t uncommon for me to impress people with my academic and creative inclinations.

From elementary to high school, I was held to a high standard by both others and myself. I loved that I did well in school and was proud of my academic track record.

As I got older and transitioned into high school, I continued to impress people with my dedication to my extracurriculars, all while maintaining excellent grades in my AP and honors classes.

Family members often asked me, “School is easy for you, isn’t it?” And in a way, it was. I went to class, picked up the concepts fairly well, submitted my assignments on time and usually got positive feedback.

If I ever found myself beginning to slip and burn out, it didn’t take much to turn my grade around, and I always made sure I finished each marking period strong.

Time passed, and I graduated high school with a 3.8 unweighted and 4.03 weighted GPA (which I’m still proud of). Before I knew it, it was time to go to college.

I knew college was a different ball game – that was all I’d heard my entire senior year. But in my mind, it was no match for me. At first, I considered it just another four years of school. It was nothing I couldn’t handle.

What I didn’t realize was that in college, I’d quickly learn that asking for help in certain courses is imperative, and that was something that I was neither familiar nor comfortable with.

Every time I didn’t understand a concept, I was suddenly that kid sitting at the dining room table, looking at a tear-stained homework sheet, desperately trying to make sense of what I was reading and wondering, “If I’m smart, why am I struggling?”

I’ve always hated asking for help. The little voice in my brain convinced me that intelligent people don’t need help and can figure it out independently. It was a hard mentality to shake, and it became apparent from my first semester that it wasn’t going away anytime soon.

Whenever I struggled with a class or a topic, my mom reminded me that I don’t need to be perfect; I just need to try my best. But I couldn’t understand why my best used to be A’s and B’s, yet now were mostly B’s, with a few A’s and an occasional upsetting C sprinkled in.

I started experiencing heavy cases of academic burnout, and though not uncommon for me, they were more difficult to pull myself out of than in high school. I’d reach the point where my self-esteem was intertwined with my GPA. If I felt I was doing poorly academically, I was disappointed in myself.

That was until one class changed my whole mindset.

In the spring semester of my freshman year, I took a class called “Functional Anatomy of Domestic Animals.” It was unlike any other class that I had taken. I had to understand and memorize many terms, concepts and systems, and I was struggling.

One day, my professor talked to the class about how many of us were having a hard time with the material. In her speech, she confessed that she had almost failed her anatomy class when she was an undergraduate.

I couldn’t believe that the same professor I watched effortlessly explain these concepts each week was once in my position. She also emphasized the importance of asking for help and taking advantage of the resources available to us.

Then something clicked. I realized I could do well, but I had to step up and do the uncomfortable thing: get help.

After that lecture, I went to her office hours multiple times, studied with other students in the class and went to open lab hours. After a lot of hard work, I could see an improvement in my grade.

Ultimately, I finished the semester with a C in that class, and that usually would’ve crushed me. But I realized I had tried my best and did what I was supposed to do to get the help I needed.

I highly recommend anyone who feels similarly about asking for help in an academic setting to take the leap and do it. It can be nerve-wracking at first, but many professors aim to provide as many resources as possible to help you be successful.

I still occasionally struggle with asking for academic help. However, I now understand that needing help doesn’t make you less intelligent. Recognizing you need help and knowing how to utilize your resources to get that help is the smartest thing you can do.