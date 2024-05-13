Personal essay: Writing until my words mold into one

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

In my journal, I’ll write a few paragraphs, erase them and then write them all over again. Even when I start a completely new entry, it’s a paraphrase of something I’ve already written in the past. Someday, all of my words will mold into one.



The pages keep me company when I’m alone. With every word I write, I speak them into the air as if having a conversation. The strawberry-covered journal remains open to a blank page with a pen sitting beside it at all times, inviting me to speak my mind. It’s an escape. Maybe a distraction.



On Sunday mornings, I read through my journal entries. Always on Sunday mornings, because Sundays make me blue. As I read, I find it funny that this journal has heard the most I’ve had to say.



There are thousands of people at this university, but none of them know me the way inanimate objects do.



The worn out dorm room furniture that’s temporarily mine is the only presence that keeps me company. At my desk, I write until I run out of words. If my desk had a voice, she’d say, “Keep going.” My bed hugs the shape of my body as I bury my face into my pillow, waiting for day to become night. When I get bored, I circle my room repeatedly. Even with the lights off, I’d still know my path. The walls have become familiar.



My dorm room knows me better than anyone here.



When I cry, the hum of the AC mimics a lullaby. It’s as if my room is saying, “Everything will be okay.” The longer my cry sessions last, the quieter the hum becomes. This comfortable silence puts me to sleep. In my dreams, the walls whisper, “Tomorrow will be a new day.”



My dorm room has seen me at my worst. When I dance to music, it sees me at my best. Soundwaves ricochet from one side of my room to the other, vibrating through my body. My furniture orbits around me as if I were the sun. I swing my arms and legs from side to side. Warmth radiates from the tips of my fingers. The world is mine again.



“Today is a good day,” I whisper into my universe.



I wonder about the people that lived here in the past. Did they feel the same way I do? Did this room understand them just as much as it understands me? The thought doesn’t diminish my state of mind. But it’s nice to think that someone else danced and cried just as I have.



Soon enough, I’ll return home. This room and I will become strangers. By next year, a different set of furniture will get to know me. If I haven’t found my person then, at least I’ll have that; this is my consolation.



Everything I write has already been said, but I’ll write it again and again. I’ll erase, rewrite and begin from the start. Someday, my words will mold into one.