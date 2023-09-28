Photo Gallery: 100th year celebration of UD Study Abroad

On Tuesday, September 26, U.S. Commerce Secretary, Gina Raimondo, visited the university and held a talk to honor the 100th anniversary of the university’s study abroad program. The talk was hosted by the university’s Biden Institute, and the First Sister Valerie Biden Owens, Vice Chair of the Institute, sat down with Ms.Raimondo. Ms.Raimondo talked of her own experiences during her time abroad in college, honing in on the aspect of how a study abroad program can be a fruitful endeavor for young students.

Both talked about their life experiences of growing up in middle-class households, the importance of family, and how Ms.Raimondo and Ms.Owens mentioned how imperative it was for their fathers, who had factory jobs, which supported their families.

It underscored how much of a toll the exiting of American manufacturing had on their families and how Ms.Raimondo and the Biden administration sought to bring back those middle-class manufacturing jobs.

Ms.Raimondo.and Ms.Owens fielded questions from three university students on what studying abroad can bring and what it has brought about for those students. Although only three questions were asked, Ms.Raimondo answered them with personal anecdotes and highlighted the importance of her gubernatorial experience as governor of Rhode Island.

Once the questions were answered and the reception began, Ms.Raimondo talked to students and members of the Biden Institute, along with students and staff.