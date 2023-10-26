Friday, October 27, 2023

Photo Gallery: Biden Institute holds talk with former House representative Adam Kinzinger

GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Biden Institute holds talk with former House representative Adam Kinzinger

On Oct. 19, former House Representative Adam Kinzinger spoke to students, community members and faculty about his new book, “Renegade.”

Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review
Ethan Grandin/The Review

GET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

" Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas"

Most Popular Articles

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

Explore

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Newspaper Theme.