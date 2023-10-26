Photo Gallery: Biden Institute holds talk with former House representative Adam Kinzinger GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Biden Institute holds talk with former House representative Adam Kinzinger FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp October 26, 2023 On Oct. 19, former House Representative Adam Kinzinger spoke to students, community members and faculty about his new book, “Renegade.” Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Ethan Grandin/The Review Please leave this field emptyGET THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER EMAIL ADDRESS * THANKS FOR SUBSCRIBING! LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Check out our other content Book Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” October 27, 2023 Opinion: The Creative Arts Club inaugural talent showcase October 27, 2023 Photo Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay October 27, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Book Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” October 27, 2023 Opinion: The Creative Arts Club inaugural talent showcase October 27, 2023 Photo Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay October 27, 2023 FCS playoff picture: Delaware cracks Top 5 of selection committee’s in-season ranking October 26, 2023 Book review: Does “It Starts With Us” give Lily the ending she deserves? October 26, 2023 Satire: Top 10 university-themed Halloween costumes October 26, 2023 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Book Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods” Opinion: The Creative Arts Club inaugural talent showcase Photo Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay FCS playoff picture: Delaware cracks Top 5 of selection committee’s in-season ranking Book review: Does “It Starts With Us” give Lily the ending she deserves? Satire: Top 10 university-themed Halloween costumes Photo Gallery: D2 hockey’s tough loss against Maryland Photo Gallery: Delaware’s men’s soccer takes on the George Mason Patriots