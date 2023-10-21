Photo Gallery: Biden Institute holds “History of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” event

This Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Biden Institute held a lecture and Q&A session on the history and current events occurring in Israel and Gaza.

Merely 30 minutes prior to the lecture, a supposed airstrike hit Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital, marking a deadly chapter in the most recent war between Israel and Hamas.

Dr. Kamran Bokhari fielded questions from students, faculty, and community members about the history of the conflict, its current implications, and ways to work toward peace.

Bokhari expressed immense sympathy for the many civilians on both sides of this conflict and outlined the need for restraint of any military, making sure to keep civilian lives safe.

Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW Ethan Grandin/THE REVIEW