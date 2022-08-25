Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Photo gallery: Blue Hens football training camp

Delaware football players huddle up during a training camp practice earlier this month
Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Players huddle up during one of Delaware’s training camp practices earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Cornerbacks Justis Henley (left) and Amonte’ Strothers (right)at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Georgetown transfer offensive lineman Joshua Stevens at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Wide receiver and Presbyterian transfer Jalyn Witcher jogs during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Graduate wide receiver Michael Jackson, Jr. at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Tight end Luke Frederick looks on during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Star wideout Thyrick Pitts at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Defensive line coach Sam Daniels works with junior lineman Ethan Saunders at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Quarterback Nolan Henderson prepares to throw a pass at Delaware’s football training camp earlier this August. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Artis Hemmingway (left) and Anthony Toro (right) work through on-field drills during Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Terence Archer at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Defensive back Kedrick Whitehead at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Head coach Ryan Carty looks on during his first Delaware training camp. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review.
Starting safety Noah Plack at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Members of the Blue Hens defense at a training camp practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Junior wide receiver Makhi Jackson stretches during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Defensive coordinator Manny Rojas directing some of his players at Delaware football’s training camp earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Nolan Henderson throws alongside the rest of the quarterback group at a training camp practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Junior defensive back Nic Ware during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
First-year quarterbacks coach Sean Goldrich interacting with the players during Delaware’s August training camp. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review
Wide receiver Brett Buckman looks on at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review

