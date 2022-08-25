Photo gallery: Blue Hens football training camp SportsFootballPhoto gallery: Blue Hens football training camp FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review August 25, 2022 Players huddle up during one of Delaware’s training camp practices earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Cornerbacks Justis Henley (left) and Amonte’ Strothers (right)at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Georgetown transfer offensive lineman Joshua Stevens at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Wide receiver and Presbyterian transfer Jalyn Witcher jogs during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Graduate wide receiver Michael Jackson, Jr. at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Tight end Luke Frederick looks on during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Star wideout Thyrick Pitts at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Defensive line coach Sam Daniels works with junior lineman Ethan Saunders at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Quarterback Nolan Henderson prepares to throw a pass at Delaware’s football training camp earlier this August. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Artis Hemmingway (left) and Anthony Toro (right) work through on-field drills during Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator Terence Archer at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Defensive back Kedrick Whitehead at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Head coach Ryan Carty looks on during his first Delaware training camp. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review. Starting safety Noah Plack at Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Members of the Blue Hens defense at a training camp practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Junior wide receiver Makhi Jackson stretches during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Defensive coordinator Manny Rojas directing some of his players at Delaware football’s training camp earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Nolan Henderson throws alongside the rest of the quarterback group at a training camp practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Junior defensive back Nic Ware during a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review First-year quarterbacks coach Sean Goldrich interacting with the players during Delaware’s August training camp. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Wide receiver Brett Buckman looks on at a Delaware football practice earlier this month. Courtesy of Keira Walsh/Special to The Review Check out our other content Editorial: In a town with larger issues, Newark City Council is wasting its time on inflatable pools September 5, 2022 Opinion: Why all university buildings should be accessible at night September 5, 2022 Poem: Triple Knot September 5, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Editorial: In a town with larger issues, Newark City Council is wasting its time on inflatable pools September 5, 2022 Opinion: Why all university buildings should be accessible at night September 5, 2022 Poem: Triple Knot September 5, 2022 Patrick Cantlay wins Delaware’s first PGA Tour tournament September 1, 2022 Blue Hen soundbites: Buchanan and Buckman weigh in on looming showdown with Navy September 1, 2022 New football uniforms connect Delaware’s past to the present August 31, 2022 Check out other tags: " Kim Kardashian" Midnight Muse Studio"2013 caa tournament""A Charlie Brown Christmas""A Nightmare Before Christmas" Most Popular Articles Editorial: In a town with larger issues, Newark City Council is wasting its time on inflatable pools Opinion: Why all university buildings should be accessible at night Poem: Triple Knot Patrick Cantlay wins Delaware’s first PGA Tour tournament Blue Hen soundbites: Buchanan and Buckman weigh in on looming showdown with Navy New football uniforms connect Delaware’s past to the present “Calm” in context: Mindfulness at the university Inflation impacting education: The rapidly rising cost of textbooks