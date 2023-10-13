Photo Gallery: “Blue Hens Stand with Israel” vigil held Thursday night

Photographer Larissa Veronica Heather captures the vigil on The Green in support of Israel, hosted by UD Hillel.

Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW Larissa Veronica Heather/THE REVIEW