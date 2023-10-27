Photo Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay

Research Experience in Marine Science students Michael Faulkner and Alyssa Wentzel deploy a CTD on their research cruise on Oct. 3. A CTD is used to measure water conductivity and temperature relative to depth.
Research Experience in Marine Science students Liz Roros and Heather Boliver deploy a Niskin bottle on their research cruise on Oct. 3. Niskin bottles are used to collect water samples at certain depths to measure pigments, nutrients and plankton.
Coastal Field Biology students measured a juvenile Smooth dogfish shark (Mustelus canis) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.
A dorsal fin sample from a Sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) is collected for research.
An American eel (Anguilla rostrata) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.
Research Experience in Marine Science students Lorien Machulski and Allison Carrillo carefully handle a CTD on their research cruise on Oct. 3.
Research Experience in Marine Science students Julia Beahn and Julia Jablonski set up a Niskin bottle with marine science professor Mark Moline on their research cruise on Oct. 3.
A Secchi disk measures the transparency of water, also known as turbidity.
Marine science professor Ed Hale discusses a knobbed whelk (Busycon carica) egg case with Ph.D. student Benjamin Marsaly, who studies marine predator ecology.
Marine science professor Ed Hale handles a Sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.