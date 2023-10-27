Friday, October 27, 2023

Photo Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay

GalleriesPhoto Gallery: Class on the Delaware Bay
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Research Experience in Marine Science students Michael Faulkner and Alyssa Wentzel deploy a CTD on their research cruise on Oct. 3. A CTD is used to measure water conductivity and temperature relative to depth. 

Research Experience in Marine Science students Liz Roros and Heather Boliver deploy a Niskin bottle on their research cruise on Oct. 3. Niskin bottles are used to collect water samples at certain depths to measure pigments, nutrients and plankton. 

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Coastal Field Biology students measured a juvenile Smooth dogfish shark (Mustelus canis) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.

A dorsal fin sample from a Sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) is collected for research.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

An American eel (Anguilla rostrata) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.

Research Experience in Marine Science  students Lorien Machulski and Allison Carrillo carefully handle a CTD on their research cruise on Oct. 3.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Research Experience in Marine Science  students Julia Beahn and Julia Jablonski set up a Niskin bottle with marine science professor Mark Moline on their research cruise on Oct. 3.

A Secchi disk measures the transparency of water, also known as turbidity. 

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW
Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

Marine science professor Ed Hale discusses a knobbed whelk (Busycon carica) egg case with Ph.D. student Benjamin Marsaly, who studies marine predator ecology.

Marine science professor Ed Hale handles a Sandbar shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus) caught by longline fishing on Oct. 6.

Audrey Tong/THE REVIEW

The University of Delaware's Independent Student Newspaper

